Here's Who Sponsored This Year's Congressional Baseball Game

The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will see members of the House and Senate take to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening for a mostly friendly showdown between the GOP and Democrat teams.

In addition to selling tickets to congressional staffers, summer interns, and D.C. locals, the Congressional Baseball Game relies on corporate donors to pull off the annual event.

This year, there are seven sponsorship tiers ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 and, according to the Congressional Baseball Game website, here's which groups coughed up money to have branding visible at the game attended by members of Congress and their staffers while taking advantage of a range of perks.

For a cool $50,000, "Hall of Fame" sponsors this year include Anheuser-Busch, Disney, Google, and Visa.

Anheuser-Busch continues to face stiff headwinds and a rocky path forward amid a boycott of its Bud Light product that recently lost its top-selling status among American beers. Disney is still trying to rebound after getting repeatedly bested by Florida's GOP Governor Ron DeSantis. Google is, well, Google. As Townhall reported, the tech giant has attempted "to bully truth-seeking outlets like Townhall out of publishing stories that present the facts Democrats find inconvenient." Visa attempted to, then "paused" under pressure, a plan to track firearm sales.

Other $50,000 sponsors include Aflac, AIG, ClearPath, DoorDash, FOX Sports, ESPN, Fiserv, National Association of Realtors, Growth Energy, PaloVerde Generating Station, University of Tennessee, and other entities.

These companies enjoy opportunities to host a "branded in-game reception in a premiere private ballpark venue" for up to 500 guests," have a "custom-tailored inning break sponsorship" in which "no political or policy related messaging" is allowed, and 100 game tickets.

Coughing up $25,000 for an "All-Star" sponsorship this year were entities including Amazon, Comcast Universal, Tyson, Delta, Netflix, Purina, and Samsung.

Among the $15,000-tier "Major League" sponsors are Boeing, Brownstein, General Motors, John Deere, Meta, Major League Baseball, Pepsico, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, and Quorum.

For $10,000, companies at the "Grand Slam" sponsorship level include Americans for Prosperity, American Farm Bureau Federation, Bloomberg Government, Hillsdale College, Gap Inc., Shell Oil, National Retail Federation, Federation of American Hospitals, and BGR Group.

Coming in at $5,000, "Home Run"-level sponsors for this year's game include AARP, C-SPAN, Chevron, Axon, National Electrical Manufacturers Association, National Electrical Contractors Association, and Deloitte.

The "Super Fan" sponsors paying $2,500 include Hewlett-Packard, Dell, Business Roundtable, BASF, Puerto Rico Statehood Council, and StubHub.

Lastly, for $1,000, sponsors getting in at the "Fan" level include the Texas A&M University System, Prolegis, WTOP, and Federal News Network.

A number of the sponsoring entities above were among the corporate entities that issued statements declaring opposition to Georgia's election security legislation and smeared the integrity-boosting law as a restriction that would undermine voting rights for minorities. Google, Business Roundtable, and Aflac, Amazon, Facebook (now Meta), General Motors, Netflix, and Deloitte were among signatories to such statements, and they're all sponsors of this year's Congressional Baseball Game.

Many of the financial institutions sponsoring this year's game are proudly pushing ESG — environmental, social and governance — policies that seek to do an end-run, ironically, around lawmakers to force woke climate, equity, and identity agendas on Americans.