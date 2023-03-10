Unemployment Increases As Fed Fears Grow
Why the President of Mexico Is Threatening a Campaign Against the GOP
More States Should Adopt Right to Hunt and Fish Amendments
Cruz Says Biden's Budget Shows Who's Really In Charge at the White House
Clarifying My View of Donald Trump
'This Can't Be Real': Twitter Users Can't Believe What the IRS Wants Reported
What McCarthy Just Vowed to Do With the Jan. 6 Tapes Will Enrage...
Anatomy of the Chicago Mayor's Election
Dem, Media Hypocrisy Over Targeting of Companies
Dirty Mining, Slavery, and Child Labor Are at the Core of Elites’ Green...
Honduras Is Proving Ground for Stabilizing Western Hemisphere
Bernie Sanders Wants to Turn America Into a Poor, Socialist Country
New England Republicans Are Missing In the House of Representatives
The Truth About Jan. 6
Tipsheet

Firearm Industry Trade Association Responds to Credit Card Companies ‘Pause’ on Plan to Track Gun Sales

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 10, 2023 9:00 AM

Major payment processing companies Visa Inc., MasterCard Inc., and Discover Inc. announced Thursday they have paused their work on a new code for purchases made at gun stores.

The move comes as Discover was set to become the first financial institution to implement the Merchant Category Code (MCC)  for gun retailers next month—an effort that proponents argued would help law enforcement in probing gun-related crimes. As critics pointed out, however, the code would not indicate what was purchased at the retailer.

In a statement to Fox Business, MasterCard said the pause on the new MCC comes as it’s being challenged by several state legislatures. 

"Today, there are bills advancing in several states related to the use of this new code. If passed, the result will be an inconsistency in how this ISO standard could be applied by merchants, issuers, acquirers and networks," said Seth Eisen, senior vice president of communications for Mastercard. "It’s for that reason that we have decided to pause work on the implementation of the firearms-specific MCC."

A spokesperson for Visa also pointed to the "significant confusion and legal uncertainty in the payments ecosystem" as the reason for its pause. 

NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, said it was “encouraged” by the announcement but reminded Americans the “pause” is not an abandonment of the codes.

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown

“NSSF is committed to ensuring that these specific MCCs not be used at all as they have the potential for exploitation of customer privacy and denial of services by politically-motivated activists,” NSSF said. “These codes were the product of Amalgamated Bank and Andrew Ross Sorkin to specifically track the lawful purchases of firearms and ammunition by law-abiding Americans.

“In reality, it is just the first step, by the admission of these two parties, to isolating and eventually denying the exercise of a Constitutional right by those who oppose lawful firearm ownership,” the statement added. “NSSF will continue to work with state legislators and Congress to put an end to this blatantly discriminatory practice of using private enterprise to construct a back-door firearm registry."

Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT GUNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown
What McCarthy Just Vowed to Do With the Jan. 6 Tapes Will Enrage the Establishment Leah Barkoukis
'This Can't Be Real': Twitter Users Can't Believe What the IRS Wants Reported Leah Barkoukis
Why the President of Mexico Is Threatening a Campaign Against the GOP Julio Rosas
NBC's Lester Holt Leaves Republicans on the Cutting Room Floor Tim Graham
They Were Problematic: Colin Kaepernick Rips Into His White Adoptive Parents Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown