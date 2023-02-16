Google Flags Rand Paul's Townhall Column for 'Unreliable and Harmful Claims'

The Big Tech overlords at Google were at it again on Thursday, flagging a column written by Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul warning about the threats posed by gain of function research.

As happens with too many stories and columns at Townhall, our team was notified by Google that Senator Paul's op-ed — Gain of Function Research: A Death Wish for the World — was flagged for containing "unreliable and harmful claims."

According to Google, its "unreliable and harmful" flag is applied to content "that makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process," "promotes harmful health claims or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus," or "contradicts authoritative scientific consensus on climate change."

So public health officials, federal agencies, and Columbia University professors are "unreliable" now that Senator Paul is highlighting their statements and findings that suggest tinkering around with viruses can have negative consequences. As for being "harmful," it's abundantly clear that the only harm done by Senator Paul's column is to the narrative Dr. Fauci tried to establish — along with the Big Tech overlords who will stop at nothing to protect him as Science itself.

This "unreliable and harmful" flag is considered a "must fix" by Google, one of the many ways they attempt to bully truth-seeking outlets like Townhall from publishing stories that present the facts Democrats find inconvenient.

