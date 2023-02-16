Biden Admits Ordering Missiles to Take Out 'Objects' That Were Likely Weather Balloons
Google Flags Rand Paul's Townhall Column for 'Unreliable and Harmful Claims'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 16, 2023 3:15 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

The Big Tech overlords at Google were at it again on Thursday, flagging a column written by Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul warning about the threats posed by gain of function research. 

As happens with too many stories and columns at Townhall, our team was notified by Google that Senator Paul's op-ed — Gain of Function Research: A Death Wish for the World — was flagged for containing "unreliable and harmful claims."

According to Google, its "unreliable and harmful" flag is applied to content "that makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process," "promotes harmful health claims or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus," or "contradicts authoritative scientific consensus on climate change."

So public health officials, federal agencies, and Columbia University professors are "unreliable" now that Senator Paul is highlighting their statements and findings that suggest tinkering around with viruses can have negative consequences. As for being "harmful," it's abundantly clear that the only harm done by Senator Paul's column is to the narrative Dr. Fauci tried to establish — along with the Big Tech overlords who will stop at nothing to protect him as Science itself. 

This "unreliable and harmful" flag is considered a "must fix" by Google, one of the many ways they attempt to bully truth-seeking outlets like Townhall from publishing stories that present the facts Democrats find inconvenient.

But thanks to Townhall's loyal VIP members, tactics like this one from Google can't stop us. Direct support from freedom-loving conservatives means Google's strong-arm methods won't keep us from telling the truth or ensuring the words and ideas from people like Senator Paul don't get hid in darkness. 

To our VIP members, thank you for your support as we fight to expose the truth Big Tech wants to keep hidden.

