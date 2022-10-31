Kari Lake Announces She's 'Bringing in the Big Guns'

With just one week until Election Day, GOP candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake announced that Republican lawyer Harmeet Dhillon would lead the campaign's legal efforts next Tuesday and in the days following the election.

In addition to her legal work as founding partner at Dhillon Law Group, she chairs the Republican National Lawyers Association, is the founder and CEO of the Center for American Liberty, and is the RNC committeewoman for California.

As Lake's campaign explained in its announcement this week, Dhillon will be working "to ensure every Arizonan's vote is fairly counted and to swiftly respond to any claims of fraud or voter suppression."

"I will never stop fighting for free, fair, and honest elections, and I'm bringing in the big guns to help me do it," Lake said in a statement. "Harmeet Dhillon is a talented, experienced, and relentless lawyer who is just as committed as I am to protecting the integrity of our election, rooting out fraud, and ensuring that every single Arizonans' voice is fairly heard," the GOP hopeful pledged.

"I'm thrilled she will be leading our campaign's legal efforts on Election Day to fight for that commitment. Next week's election will be one that ALL Arizonans can be proud of!" Lake added.

The latest polls from Arizona have showed Lake picking up steam and adding to her momentum in her race to lead Arizona against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Up as much as 11 points, picking up some eight points in just two weeks, Lake has solidified support behind her campaign as pollsters point to Hobbs' refusal to debate Lake as a reason voters have soured on the Democrat.

Last week, as Katie reported, the Phoenix FOX affiliate — where Lake worked previously — featured a graphic on-air that declared her Democrat opponent the winner of the election that was still 12 days away at the time, including alleged vote totals.

The FOX station apologized for the premature election result that appeared during their broadcast, and chocked the error up to a test of data used on election night furnished by The Associated Press — but didn't explain why the test data favored Hobbs as the supposed winner as opposed to Lake.

This graphic was never meant to go on air — the numbers were only part of a test. The station has taken steps to make sure this cannot happen again. — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) October 28, 2022



