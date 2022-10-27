Kari Lake's Lead in Arizona Just Got a Lot Bigger

The latest polling from the midterm battleground of Arizona shows Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surging in the final days of her campaign against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

According to new numbers from the Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage poll, Lake is now at 54 percent compared to Hobbs' 43 percent — an 11-point lead with less than two weeks until Election Day.

According to Fox 10, just two percent of AZ voters remain undecided and "[p]ollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks," suggesting the Democrat's strategy to avoid the debate stage opposite Lake has backfired spectacularly.

What's more, InsiderAdvantage notes that the Republican is polling higher among Hispanic likely voters, a trend seen in numerous midterm races up and down the ballot that's made Democrats even more nervous ahead of November.

Not only is Kari Lake leading in Arizona, her support is surging with apparent final-stretch momentum. The same poll two weeks earlier had Lake at 49 percent to Hobbs' 46 percent, meaning Lake has picked up eight points in 14 days.

🚨 ARIZONA GOVERNOR POLLING TRENDS By Insider Advantage



October 11

(R) Kari Lake 49% (+3)

(D) Katie Hobbs 46%



October 25

(R) Kari Lake 54% (+11)

(D) Katie Hobbs 43%



✅ That's 𝟴 𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗧 swing towards Kari Lake by the same pollster pic.twitter.com/q64syoXeXj — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 26, 2022

The latest poll showing Lake's lead expanding was conducted Oct. 24-25 and surveyed 550 likely voters with a calculated margin of error of 4.2% — putting Lake still ahead by at least 6.8 points even if the error skewed entirely to Hobbs.



