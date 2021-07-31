More Voters Want 2020 Riots Investigated Than Support Pelosi's January 6th Committee

As the first week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee to investigate the events of January 6 winds down, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports shows the American people think Pelosi's focus is on the wrong thing. Instead, they want an investigation into the riots that ravaged cities during the summer of 2020 at the hands of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Just 49 percent of likely voters approve of Pelosi's January 6 committee, according to Rasmussen, despite the media championing Pelosi's cause and her select committee's antics. Meanwhile, 66 percent think Congress should be investigating the lawlessness that swept across the country last summer. That's an inconvenient truth for Democrats and their allies who brushed aside last summer's violence or made it worse by giving cover to rioters while turning their backs on law enforcement.

Majorities of every racial group and political affiliation support a congressional investigation of last year’s violent protests. Sixty-seven percent (67%) of whites, 64% of black voters, 66% of Hispanics and 62% of other minorities think Congress should investigate the 2020 riots in U.S. cities. Seventy-five percent (75%) of Republicans, 60% of Democrats and 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party say Congress should investigate last year’s violent protests.

The poll contained more bad news for Democrats and good news for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms. Rasmussen's numbers show that woke corporations, unpatriotic athletes, mainstream media, and Democrat politicians are entirely out of step with American voters.

Sixty-five percent (65%) believe President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should meet with the family of St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was murdered in 2020 when he was protecting his friend’s business from looters, just as they did with the family of George Floyd. Sixty-three percent (63%) of voters think participants in the nationwide 2020 rioting and looting should be criminally charged, as were those who took part in the January 6 Capitol riot. Sixty-five percent (65%) disagree with Black Lives Matter activists who claim that the U.S. flag and the pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flags are symbols of racism. Fifty-three percent (53%) think Congress should award medals to the law enforcement agencies that defended their cities from violent looters and rioters in 2020 similar to the awards proposed by Nancy Pelosi for the Capitol Police. Sixty-two percent (62%) of voters believe that elected officials who downplay the nationwide 2020 rioting and looting deserve to be criticized, a number higher than the 51% who believe politicians deserve criticism for downplaying the January 6 Capitol riot. Sixty-eight percent (68%) think that refusing to prosecute trespassing, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, resisting arrest and other “quality of life” crimes is likely to increase the commission of those crimes.

These numbers may also explain why the White House and Democrat surrogates have recently flipped the script to laughably claim Republicans are the ones pushing to defund the police — for which White House press secretary Jen Psaki got "three Pinocchios" from The Washington Post. The majority opinions on these issues show that the Left's practice of disavowing the police and turning cities over to criminals is not a winning message.