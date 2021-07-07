Washington Post

Here's How Many Pinocchios WaPo Gave Jen Psaki's Claim Republicans Are Defunding Police

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
Posted: Jul 07, 2021 10:00 AM
On June 23, from the White House podium, Jen Psaki claimed — to much surprise and befuddlement — that Republicans were the party working to defund the police, not Democrats. The claim was so "utterly ludicrous — as Guy pointed out here — that even The Washington Post couldn't resist fact-checking the White House's assertion.

In a Wednesday morning fact check, The Washington Post calls the White House's claim "slipshod" and points out that "although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut, or defund, anything. Rather, Democrats proposed $350 billion in emergency funds for state and local governments, and Republicans voted against those extra funds. That’s not a reduction," the WaPo piece explains.

The White House stretched again to try and justify their claim when WaPo reached out with questions about the claim saying "Republicans were 'effectively' trying to defund the police by withholding support for the coronavirus relief package."

The Post didn't buy this explanation either, noting that "voting against a one-time infusion of cash is not the same as voting to cut funding, so there is little basis to claim that Republicans are trying to 'defund the police.'"

"There’s not even a line item to attach to the White House’s claim that Republicans are trying to defund the police," WaPo also explains.

"Overall, we award Three Pinocchios," concluded The Washington Post's fact check

And in case you don't remember, here's a helpful primer on the leaders who issued, echoed, and clarified calls to defund the police — and they aren't Republicans.

Most Popular