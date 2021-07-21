U.S. Women's Soccer Team Took a Knee for BLM Before Olympic Game. They Then Lost to Sweden.

The U.S. women's soccer team competing in the Toyko Olympics lost to Sweden's team on Wednesday in their first game. The final score was 3-0, which shocked many considering the U.S. team was ranked number one in the world and Sweden's team is ranked number five.

Prior to the game, all members of the U.S. team, along with Great Britain, took a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

The U.S. team's Twitter account tweeted while they are ready to play again on Saturday, it was "not the start we wanted."

FINAL | Not the start we wanted but plenty of tournament to play. We go again on Saturday.



Last thing I would want to be right now is the next opponent of this team. Nobody puts baby in the corner. https://t.co/AVk0hi1oVt — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) July 21, 2021

"Did we expect this result tonight? No," U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe, who did not start but came on as a substitute in the 64th minute with the score 2-0, according to the Associated Press. "It’s frustrating, and it’s frustrating that it’s Sweden. They found a lot of space on us. I don’t even know how many goals we have given up this whole year. I don’t remember the last time we gave up a goal. So to give up three is not great."

"I think ultimately as an athlete you go through ups and downs, and this is a hard result but it’s the nature of a tough tournament," U.S. forward Christen Press said. "It wasn’t going to be easy. We weren’t going to breeze through six games no matter what. So here we are."

The AP noted the United States lost its first match against Norway, 2-0, but went on to win the gold medal in 2008.