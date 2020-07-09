Portland Police Release Video Showing Them Battling Antifa During the City's Month-Long Riots

The Portland Police Bureau released a video on Wednesday documenting the Antifa riots that have been ongoing in the city for over a month in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis Police custody.

While largely peaceful during the day, it is a night where Antifa, protesters, and police engaged with each other. Antifa has mainly been targeting the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Portland Police's North Precinct, which saw crowds attempting to set the building on fire.

"For over a month police have responded to criminal activity in downtown Portland and in other neighborhoods that has caused millions of dollars in damage and has threatened human life and safety," Portland Police stated.

"At times certain people in crowds have directed violence towards police and other public employees by throwing projectiles such as rocks, bricks, bottles, frozen water bottles, and full aluminum beverage cans. People have used wrist rockets to fire ball bearings, marbles, rocks, pieces of metal, and other dangerous objects at high velocity at police," a voiceover in the video explains, noting fireworks have also been used.

The video shows items that have been confiscated from rioters, which include hammers, baseball bats, fist-sized rocks, knives, and bolt cutters.

Fires have also been set in the streets, with people setting fire to an elk statue at a nearby park.

The Bureau announced that two suspects have been arrested in the attempted arson case at the North Precinct. Gavoughn Streeter-Hillerich, 22, and 18-year-old Rollin Tristan Fodor have been charged with Riot and Arson I.