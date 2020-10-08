Wisconsin

Black Lives Matter Is Taking Their Anti-American War into the Suburbs in Wisconsin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Oct 08, 2020 12:32 AM
Source: AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Well, they’re back. Leftist rioters and Black Lives Matter are descending into the Wisconsin city of Wauwatosa after a police officer wasn’t charged in a shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole. Cole was killed on February 2 when he opened fire on officers. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office announced today that the officer who shot Cole, Joseph Mensah, wouldn’t be charged (via Fox6Now):

There will be no criminal charges filed against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of Alvin Cole, 17, outside Mayfair Mall in February, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, writing: "In this case, there is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary, and that belief was objectively reasonable. I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case, and therefore, could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah."

"We have a very strong policy of not charging anybody if we don't believe we can prove it," Chisholm told FOX6 News.

In making his decision, Chisholm outlined the factors that must be present for police officers in Wisconsin to use deadly force: a weapon, a means of delivering lethal force and displayed intent by the armed individual. According to Chisholm, this case presented all three.

"Mr. Cole went to Mayfair Mall armed with a 9mm," said Chisholm. "He had a confrontation with a patron. While he was running from them, he discharged the firearm, and from that point on, he was ordered to surrender the firearm and never did so."

But facts don’t matter to the Left or their band of thugs in the BLM and Antifa movements. Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground in Wauwatosa, where this anti-American mob took their war into the suburbs. 

In a lengthy thread, Rosas captured BLM rioters targeting homes, along with the typical vandalism they inflict on storefronts. Yet, the police here appear to be not messing around. They tried to loot a gas station but fled when police arrived. 

“The BLM crowd marched towards a line of police officers in Wauwatosa and began to throw projectiles,” wrote Rosas. “Police fired tear gas and pepper balls in response.” He added that this group was tear gassed a second time when they approached police.

“At another standoff between police and BLM marchers, the crowd inched their way towards the cops, using a car as cover. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd,” he wrote.

Police and the National Guard have formed a perimeter around city hall.

Most Popular