You Won't Believe What ABC's Jon Karl Said After Saying Jeffrey Epstein's Suicide Was 'Well Established'

Directly after claiming that the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein was "pretty well established" by video evidence released by the Justice Department, ABC anchor Jonathan Karl made an astonishing admission that showed that the words "pretty well established" were doing a LOT of work.

The Epstein case is, of course, a sore spot among many of the MAGA base who expected more than a complete nothingburger from the latest revelations. Instead, we've been told by reliable people like FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino that there is nothing credible to report, and even President Donald Trump is calling off the dogs here.

Some pundits speculate that they're hiding something. Others say that the evidence was destroyed by the previous administration and that there is, indeed, nothing to report. Still, the idea that there really is nothing more to the story than we already know is something nobody believes.

This new DOJ memo admits there are countless victims of Epstein on video but no client list or evidence of other rapists they can charge. Oh it claims Epstein wasn’t using videos as blackmail.



So Epstein was trafficking these underage girls to nobody? Is Pam Bondi serious? No… pic.twitter.com/0NDGPWzQ0Y — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

Speaking on the topic to panelists on Sunday morning's edition of "This Week," Karl said, "Let me ask you really what is the big question. They have released, they released, like, 11 hours of videotape of Epstein's cell. It seems pretty well established that he, in fact, killed himself."

He then followed that up with this:

"I guess there are 60 seconds missing that are, that has been attributed to a glitch."

Ah, but isn't that the rub?

One minute is mysteriously missing from the newly released Epstein jail footage. Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/HctdutcIX1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 7, 2025

If you claim something didn't happen, then releasing a supposed video 'proof' that it didn't happen, which excludes a full minute that you attribute to a 'glitch,' raises questions.

But it didn't stop there for Karl. He immediately said "wha ..." and stopped himself, seemingly because he rightly realized that dismissing that statement with a "whatever" would seem trite.

Karl went on to task the panelist if the released video evidence is "now case closed on all those conspiracy theories."

No, Jonathan, it's not. Not even close. But it's great to know that the mainstream media is ready to close the book on Epstein.