'Are You Still Talking About Epstein?': Trump Shuts Down Reporter During Cabinet Meeting

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 08, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump shut down a reporter’s questions about the recent revelations about convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

During a Tuesday cabinet meeting, a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about a Justice Department memo indicating that there is no evidence that Epstein had a client list for his sex trafficking operations or that he blackmailed high-profile clients.

“Your memo and release yesterday with Jeffrey Epstein, it left some lingering mysteries,” the reporter began. “One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for a American or foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary who was Miami’s US attorney, Alex Costa, he allegedly said that he did work for an intelligence agency. So could you resolve whether or not he did? And also, could you say why there was a minute missing from the jailhouse tape?

Bondi started to answer the question before Trump interjected, questioning why the reporter was asking about Epstein?

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years,” Trump said. “We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable.”

Trump asked Bondi whether she wished to answer the question, to which she replied, “I don’t mind answering.”

Trump continued, scolding the reporter for asking about Epstein. “I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we're having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration. But you go ahead,” the president said.

The question follows a Sunday Axios report on the Justice Department memo about Epstein’s activities. The document further reiterated its claim that the disgraced financier committed suicide in prison in 2019.

Many right-leaning influencers and media figures have questioned the memo’s claims, suggesting that there might be a cover-up in the DOJ. Some referred to Bondi’s comments in February when she claimed Epstein’s client list was on her desk.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday asked about Epstein’s “little black book” that was believed to contain the names of high-profile individuals possibly connected to his sex trafficking operations. “No one believes there is not a client list,” Greene wrote in a post on X.

Trump’s response to the reporter’s question is not going to make the MAGA movement happy. The president promised to release the government’s findings on Epstein’s activities several times on the campaign trail. Earlier this year, it appeared the Justice Department was going to deliver on that promise. 

But the DOJ came under scrutiny when it gave binders to social media influencers that were believed to contain the treasure trove of information on the sex criminal. It turned out that the documents only contained information that was already known.

At this point, it appears the administration wishes to close the chapter on Jeffrey Epstein. However, it is not likely that right-leaning influencers are prepared to put the matter to rest just yet.

