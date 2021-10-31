Vaccine

Ben Carson Rips Covid Vaccines For Kids: 'This Is Really A Giant Experiment'

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield
|
 @SKMorefield
|
Posted: Oct 31, 2021 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ben Carson Rips Covid Vaccines For Kids: 'This Is Really A Giant Experiment'

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Dr. Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Donald Trump, criticized Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 as "a giant experiment" during a Sunday appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

Asked by anchor Maria Bartiromo whether he agreed with the recent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) decision to allow children to receive Pfizer's Covid vaccine, Carson definitively replied, "absolutely not."

Carson, former director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, went on to explain his reasoning:

The fact of the matter is, the mortality rate for children from COVID-19 is 0.025, which is very similar to the rate for seasonal flu. And we haven't been for years and years going through all these things for seasonal flu.

Plus, we don't know what the long-term impact of these vaccines is. So this is really sort of a giant experiment. Do we want to put our children at risk, when we know that the risk of the disease to them is relatively small, but we don't know what the future risks are? Why would we do a thing like that? It makes no sense whatsoever.

Dr. Eric Rubin, a voting member of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee, admitted last week that the vaccine's ultimate safety profile won't be known fully until it begins being administered to children.

"We're never gonna learn about how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it," said Rubin. "That's just the way it goes."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
This is Real: Glenn Youngkin Ahead of Terry McAuliffe in More Polls
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Gretchen Whitmer Vetoes Voter ID Laws, But Election Integrity May Still Prevail in Michigan
Rebecca Downs
Terry McAuliffe Lies His Way Through Sunday's 'Meet the Press' Interview
Rebecca Downs
Poll: Nearly 70 Percent of Americans Do Not Know What is in Democrats' Spending Bills
Landon Mion
Pete Buttigieg Says a Federal No-Fly List for Violent Passengers Should be Evaluated
Landon Mion
Poll: Texans Support State Heartbeat Bill Once They Are Aware Of What It Actually Entails
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular