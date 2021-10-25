Yale Doctor: I'd Pull a Healthy Kid From School Before Giving Them the COVID Vaccine

Last week the Biden White House rolled out a plan, ahead of FDA authorization, to administer the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5-11. The administration is moving forward despite the disease being low risk to children.

"In anticipation of the FDA’s independent advisory committee meeting on October 26 and the CDC’s independent advisory committee meeting on November 2-3, today the Biden Administration is announcing a plan to ensure that, if a vaccine is authorized for children ages 5-11, it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country," the White House released in a "fact sheet." "The start of a vaccination program for children ages 5-11 will depend on the independent FDA and CDC process and timeline, but our planning efforts mean that we will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation."

California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom also prematurely mandated the vaccine for admission to public schools.

California will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as January, once the FDA gives its approval, Governor Gavin Newsom said. The move would make California the first state in the nation to mandate vaccines for schoolchildren https://t.co/rn6fj3e4xr pic.twitter.com/aJ2lLngwVU — Reuters (@Reuters) October 1, 2021

But during an interview over the weekend with Fox News, Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch explained why he'd rather pull a healthy child from school than give them the vaccine.

"If the child has chronic conditions that make their risk appreciable, then there's reason they should be considered for vaccination. Other than that if it were my child, I would homeschool them. Honestly, I would organize with other parents to take them out of the school and create homeschooling environments," Risch said. "On the average the benefit is higher for homeschooling than it is for vaccination and being in school."

Dr. Risch from Yale says if they mandate the vaccine for his children he would pull them out of school and homeschool them. He would only recommend the vaccine to children if they have some kind of chronic illness. pic.twitter.com/eUNMVHJ02a — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile the CDC and U.S. Surgeon General are insisting that even after children are vaccinated, they must wear a mask while in school.