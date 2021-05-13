Tucker Carlson Torches Biden's Mask 'Ultimatum'

President Joe Biden's declaration Thursday that the unvaccinated would have to continue wearing masks didn't sit well with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who made it abundantly clear that such an "ultimatum" was not "within his powers to demand."

Biden, responding to the Centers for Disease Control's announcement Thursday that vaccinated individuals would no longer need to mask up even in indoor settings, tweeted what he considered a "simple" choice for Americans.

"The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do," Biden (or whoever handles his social media account) wrote. "The choice is yours."

The president's approach drew plenty of negative reaction on Twitter, as documented here by Twitchy, and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asked Tucker for his thoughts during Thursday night's edition of "Fox News Primetime."

"Well, it’s not a request, it's a demand, and the president of the United States does not get to tell me or any other American citizen what to wear.," Carlson said. "He's not offering a choice. He's laying down an ultimatum. He's saying if you don't get vaccinated, you must wear a mask. Again, that's not within his powers to demand."

The Fox News host also questioned the logic behind the push to vaccinate everyone despite the fact that those who are vaccinated should be protected, IF the vaccines work as advertised.