'Wolf of Wall Street' Has a New Communications Strategy for DOGE

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have mobilized the political class against the Tesla CEO. Unhinged leftists are committing acts of domestic terrorism against Tesla dealerships; rogue activist district judges are issuing unlawful rulings to slow the roll of the DOGE bulldozer, exposing the elimination of waste and fraud in DC. Democrats hate Trump, but they might hate Musk even more, which is ironic since, at heart, the man is an Andrew Yang Democrat.

How does one quell the leftist rage over DOGE and Elon? Jordan Belfort, the ‘Wolf of Wall Street,’ has a simple solution: go dark. He’s not kidding. While politically, Trump is doing well highlighting the waste and fraud, especially at USAID, the way to give the Left nothing to whine about is simply to stop rattling off how many pork and swamp projects, which are coveted by the political class, are being axed:

That’s easier said than done. First, one would expect a list of what’s been saved under DOGE. There would still be lefty outrage over the media blackout over the project, and liberal America is all-around insane when it comes to all things Trump.