Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems'...
Bill Maher Explains Why He's Having Dinner With Trump
'Wolf of Wall Street' Has a New Communications Strategy for DOGE
VIP
Trump Makes Concealed Carry in DC Easier. Maybe
This Is Why We Must NEVER Give Up Our Right to Keep and...
Are Democrats Evil, Stupid…or What?
Reexamining the Obama Era Endangerment Finding
Seven Things You Can’t Say About China
Ilhan Omar Pushes to Impeach Trump’s Top National Security Officials Over 'Signalgate'
Remember That Migrant Influencer Who Told Illegals to 'Invade' Americans' Homes? Well...
Hawaii Gov. Sparks Outrage, Incites Violence Against Djokovic for Playing Tennis with RFK...
Balance the Budget Without Slashing Medicaid
Medicare Demos Keep Striking Out: It's Time to Cut This Costly Player From...
Who Cares About the Anti-Hamas Protests in Gaza
Tipsheet

Rubio Confirms 300 Foreign Students Have Had Visas Revoked

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 29, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken a firm stance against campus agitators, announcing that he has revoked at least 300 student visas from individuals involved in disruptive, anti-American protests. Rubio’s bold action is part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to ensure that foreign nationals who seek to sow division and chaos on U.S. college campuses face consequences. "We’re looking every day for these lunatics," he said, emphasizing that the U.S. should not tolerate behavior that undermines its values and disrupts its educational institutions.

Advertisement

During a press conference in Guyana, Rubio confirmed that 300 foreign students have had their visas revoked as part of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. He also revealed that officials are considering measures to block universities that admit foreign students with "pro-Hamas" affiliations from accepting any international students, signaling a tougher stance on campus politics and national security concerns.

“Maybe more, it might be more than 300 at this point,” Rubio said. “We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa. I hope at some point we run out because we have gotten rid of all of them, but we’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up.”

Rubio has previously warned that the Trump administration enforces a "zero tolerance" policy toward foreign visitors, including international students, who back terrorist organizations or pose a threat to national security.

This comes after Trump signed an Executive Order in January that states: “It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.” 

Recommended

Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has cracked down on foreign students or those causing disruptions on college campuses. Following the signing of the Executive Order, Trump officials wasted no time, targeting individuals behind last year’s anti-Israel protests at Columbia University. These protests saw protesters harassing Jewish students and barricading themselves inside Hamilton Hall, resulting in arrests.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns Matt Vespa
Remember That Migrant Influencer Who Told Illegals to 'Invade' Americans' Homes? Well... Madeline Leesman
Bill Maher Explains Why He's Having Dinner With Trump Matt Vespa
Hawaii Gov. Sparks Outrage, Incites Violence Against Djokovic for Playing Tennis with RFK Jr. Sarah Arnold
'Wolf of Wall Street' Has a New Communications Strategy for DOGE Matt Vespa
CNBC Host Obliterates Dem Senator on Signal Story With One Simple Question Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns Matt Vespa
Advertisement