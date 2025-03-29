Rubio Confirms 300 Foreign Students Have Had Visas Revoked

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken a firm stance against campus agitators, announcing that he has revoked at least 300 student visas from individuals involved in disruptive, anti-American protests. Rubio’s bold action is part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to ensure that foreign nationals who seek to sow division and chaos on U.S. college campuses face consequences. "We’re looking every day for these lunatics," he said, emphasizing that the U.S. should not tolerate behavior that undermines its values and disrupts its educational institutions.

Advertisement

During a press conference in Guyana, Rubio confirmed that 300 foreign students have had their visas revoked as part of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. He also revealed that officials are considering measures to block universities that admit foreign students with "pro-Hamas" affiliations from accepting any international students, signaling a tougher stance on campus politics and national security concerns.

“Maybe more, it might be more than 300 at this point,” Rubio said. “We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa. I hope at some point we run out because we have gotten rid of all of them, but we’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up.”

Rubio has previously warned that the Trump administration enforces a "zero tolerance" policy toward foreign visitors, including international students, who back terrorist organizations or pose a threat to national security.

This comes after Trump signed an Executive Order in January that states: “It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.”

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has cracked down on foreign students or those causing disruptions on college campuses. Following the signing of the Executive Order, Trump officials wasted no time, targeting individuals behind last year’s anti-Israel protests at Columbia University. These protests saw protesters harassing Jewish students and barricading themselves inside Hamilton Hall, resulting in arrests.