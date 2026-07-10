OPEC’s Grip Slips on Production and Prices
OPEC’s Grip Slips on Production and Prices
VIP
The Democrats' Favorite Streamer Is Begging for a Defamation Lawsuit
The Democrats' Favorite Streamer Is Begging for a Defamation Lawsuit
VIP
Joe & Mika Display Platner Denialism; Time Magazine Zeroes in on the Big Issue With the Iran War: Climate
Joe & Mika Display Platner Denialism; Time Magazine Zeroes in on the Big...
The Usual Suspects Are Attacking Queen Camilla for Meeting With J.K. Rowling
The Usual Suspects Are Attacking Queen Camilla for Meeting With J.K. Rowling
Is AI Leading to a Dumbed-Down and Misled Populace?
Is AI Leading to a Dumbed-Down and Misled Populace?
The Narrative Wars
The Narrative Wars
A Filmmaker’s Journey Into Artificial Intelligence
A Filmmaker’s Journey Into Artificial Intelligence
Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense
Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense
If All You Have Is a ‘Wet Bulb,’ Everything Looks Like Greenhouse Warming
If All You Have Is a ‘Wet Bulb,’ Everything Looks Like Greenhouse Warming
Big Tech vs. Restaurants
Big Tech vs. Restaurants
Garland Man Extradited From Qatar After Fleeing $1 Billion Fraud Charges
Garland Man Extradited From Qatar After Fleeing $1 Billion Fraud Charges
Six Charged in $20 Million Medicare, Medicare Fraud Scheme Involving NJ Pharmacy
Six Charged in $20 Million Medicare, Medicare Fraud Scheme Involving NJ Pharmacy
VIP
Chinese National Sentenced to 70 Months for $2.2 Million Gift Card Laundering Scheme
Chinese National Sentenced to 70 Months for $2.2 Million Gift Card Laundering Scheme
Treasury Slaps Sanctions on Iran Supreme Leader's Personal Banker
Treasury Slaps Sanctions on Iran Supreme Leader's Personal Banker
Tipsheet

Trump Reveals What Happens if Iran Assassinates Him

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 10, 2026 11:48 PM
Trump Reveals What Happens if Iran Assassinates Him
X/The White House

President Donald Trump says the United States will “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” if there is an assassination attempt, successful or not, on his life by the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” he posted to Truth Social late Friday night. 

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!” the president added.

He told the New York Post on Friday that he has "left instructions" if he were killed by the Islamic Republic. 

Earlier this week, the president said that he is considered the top target for political assassination by the Iranians, as he continues to cast doubt on the country’s negotiators. Trump reaffirmed Friday that the ceasefire is no longer in place as talks are still ongoing with the country. 

The latest ultimatum from the U.S. is to get a statement Saturday from the Iranian government that the Strait of Hormuz is open for transit, as tensions rose following recent Iranian strikes against cargo ships in the waterway, according to Axios.

Recommended

Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio Matt Vespa
Advertisement

However, the Islamic Republic claims that it is not in violation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries last month.

“Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi claimed on X on Friday night.

 “That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” he added.

As for the president, his schedule for the weekend includes him at the White House both days with no public events scheduled, as he sometimes goes golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, or heads to one of his other personal properties. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio Matt Vespa
Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense Vijay Jayaraj
If All You Have Is a ‘Wet Bulb,’ Everything Looks Like Greenhouse Warming David Legates
OPEC’s Grip Slips on Production and Prices EJ Antoni, Ph.D.
This Is the One Chart Democrats Won’t Want You to See Dmitri Bolt
The FCC Chair Casts Doubt on ABC's Claim That 'The View' Is a 'Bona Fide News Program' Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio Matt Vespa
Advertisement