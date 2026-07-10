Trump Reveals What Happens if Iran Assassinates Him

President Donald Trump says the United States will “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” if there is an assassination attempt, successful or not, on his life by the Islamic Republic.

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“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” he posted to Truth Social late Friday night.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!” the president added.

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He told the New York Post on Friday that he has "left instructions" if he were killed by the Islamic Republic.

Earlier this week, the president said that he is considered the top target for political assassination by the Iranians, as he continues to cast doubt on the country’s negotiators. Trump reaffirmed Friday that the ceasefire is no longer in place as talks are still ongoing with the country.

The latest ultimatum from the U.S. is to get a statement Saturday from the Iranian government that the Strait of Hormuz is open for transit, as tensions rose following recent Iranian strikes against cargo ships in the waterway, according to Axios.

A second U.S. official said there will be harsh consequences if Iran refuses. "If it is not their position [tomorrow], it is not gonna be a great day for them," the official said https://t.co/nUlHzazL1Y — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 10, 2026

However, the Islamic Republic claims that it is not in violation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries last month.

“Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi claimed on X on Friday night.

Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU.



That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States.



Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 11, 2026

“That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” he added.

As for the president, his schedule for the weekend includes him at the White House both days with no public events scheduled, as he sometimes goes golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, or heads to one of his other personal properties.