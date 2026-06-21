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More Than 20 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend As Trump Offers Help

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 21, 2026 8:00 PM
More Than 20 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend As Trump Offers Help
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

More than 20 people were reportedly shot this weekend in Chicago. 

President Donald Trump posted on social media that 22 people were shot and four people were killed.

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Trump slammed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for ruling over the violent city. Trump could make the Windy City safe again in one year, as he did with Washington D.C., he said. 

“Lots of Killing going on in Chicago. 22 people shot, at least 4 Dead. Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!! D.C. went from one of the worst, to one of the safest cities in the U.S."

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Related:

CHICAGO DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE ILLINOIS MASS SHOOTING

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said that Pritzker should ask Trump for help. 

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