More Than 20 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend As Trump Offers Help

More than 20 people were reportedly shot this weekend in Chicago.

President Donald Trump posted on social media that 22 people were shot and four people were killed.

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Trump slammed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for ruling over the violent city. Trump could make the Windy City safe again in one year, as he did with Washington D.C., he said.

“Lots of Killing going on in Chicago. 22 people shot, at least 4 Dead. Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH, in ONE YEAR, it would be one of the safest!!! D.C. went from one of the worst, to one of the safest cities in the U.S."

🚨BREAKING: 35 shot, 5 killed, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend including a huge mass shooting of 13 people on the city's South Side during a Juneteenth celebration.



The @ChicagosMayor Brandon Johnson bloodbath continues to shatter records. pic.twitter.com/3TQg47VHol — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 21, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: There has been a MASS SHOOTING in Chicago resulting in 12 shot in one incident, with the entire weekend causing nearly TWO DOZEN or MORE people shot and 4 dead



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help. I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE… pic.twitter.com/tgstyFCIcR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

12 people were shot when drive-by gunmen unleashed more than 100 rounds on a crowd in Roseland last night.



As of sunrise Saturday, Chicago has already seen more shooting victims this weekend than in all of Father’s Day weekend last year.https://t.co/hCGuxPmMRb — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 20, 2026

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said that Pritzker should ask Trump for help.

22 more people shot in Chicago, another 4 dead. If I were still governor, I would immediately take up President Trump‘s offer of help and SAVE BLACK LIVES. Why won’t Pritzker do this? — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) June 21, 2026

12 people were shot when drive-by gunmen unleashed more than 100 rounds on a crowd in Roseland last night.



As of sunrise Saturday, Chicago has already seen more shooting victims this weekend than in all of Father’s Day weekend last year.https://t.co/hCGuxPmMRb — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 20, 2026

🇺🇸Juneteenth celebration mass shooting leaves 13 wounded in Chicago.



The victims were ages 17 to 47, and at least 1 was in critical condition.



A red SUV pulled up and opened fire on a large crowd on the city’s South Side Friday night.



No arrests have been made and police have… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) June 21, 2026

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At least 12 people were shot when an SUV pulled up to a crowd on a Chicago street and two occupants opened fire, according to police. pic.twitter.com/t4mAxRbg5s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 21, 2026

The media reported another mass shooting in Chicago. Now, let’s go on to sports and weather.



No alarm? No outrage? Is this the new normal?



This is not the first or second mass shooting. It’s Chicago’s nation leading 30th mass shooting this year and the summer is… pic.twitter.com/Dn54iIdlLQ — Paul Vallas (@PaulVallas) June 20, 2026

I am heartbroken by the violence in Princeton Park last night.⁰⁰What should have been a night of celebration and community reflection for Juneteenth was shattered by a horrific act of violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) June 20, 2026

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