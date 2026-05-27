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Tipsheet

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Despises Chicago Police, Unless They're on His Security Detail

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 10:00 AM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Despises Chicago Police, Unless They're on His Security Detail
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has long railed against the police, calling the arrest and imprisonment of criminals in his city 'unholy' and 'ineffective.' Johnson believes the Chicago Police Department is over policing, which would be news to the numerous Chicagoans shot over the weekend, or the people terrorized by mobs of teens.

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But there's a place where Johnson doesn't oppose the Chicago police: on his security detail.

Meanwhile, gun control means law-abiding Chicago residents have limited means with which to protect themselves, and Johnson's termination of the city's ShotSpotter program has led to the deaths of dozens of people who may have been saved had the police been notified of shots fired and gotten first responders to the scene in a timely manner.

They're (D)ifferent and their families (D)eserve protection. Ours don't.

That's the motto of the Democratic Party.

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Related:

CHICAGO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL SANCTUARY CITIES

They know the mess they've created, and they want nothing to do with it.

39 people were shot in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

That's a sharp uptick from last year, when 25 people were shot over the same weekend.

Yes. That's how it always is. Just like in New York, where garbage and snow lined the streets this past winter, the only place devoid of trash and piles of snow was around Gracie Mansion. Funny how that works.

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Remember Those Tapes Showing That Joe Biden Retained Classified Information? Well... Matt Vespa
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