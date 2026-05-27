Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Despises Chicago Police, Unless They're on His Security Detail

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has long railed against the police, calling the arrest and imprisonment of criminals in his city 'unholy' and 'ineffective.' Johnson believes the Chicago Police Department is over policing, which would be news to the numerous Chicagoans shot over the weekend, or the people terrorized by mobs of teens.

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But there's a place where Johnson doesn't oppose the Chicago police: on his security detail.

Brandon Johnson’s security detail was revealed.



150 Chicago Police Department officers.



Average salary: $150K

Base cost: $22.5M

With overtime: $33.7M a YEAR



In a city drowning in crime, Chicago Democrats preach reform while spending $30+ million a year protecting themselves. pic.twitter.com/cTmPQmPRL1 — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) May 26, 2026

Meanwhile, gun control means law-abiding Chicago residents have limited means with which to protect themselves, and Johnson's termination of the city's ShotSpotter program has led to the deaths of dozens of people who may have been saved had the police been notified of shots fired and gotten first responders to the scene in a timely manner.

It's the same in all Democrat run Sanctuary City States.



Politicians don't care if we are unsafe.



They use our money for armed security for themselves and their families.



We are left to be attacked, robbed, raped and murdered by the criminals they release back onto our streets… pic.twitter.com/CP5wU5myfZ — LilRascal (@rascal113646) May 26, 2026

They're (D)ifferent and their families (D)eserve protection. Ours don't.

The classic “good for me, but not for thee” syndrome. — Tucson Crime Free Coalition (@tucsoncrimefree) May 26, 2026

That's the motto of the Democratic Party.

These Demo Pty Punks are too scared to walk the streets of the places they’re elected to represent …



A real sissy thing because their inept governance & policy is greatly responsible for the chaos of the Nation’s urban areas that they’re too afraid to adventure through … https://t.co/eMTYgGtCrp — JudgeJoeBrown (@JudgeJoeBrownTV) May 26, 2026

They know the mess they've created, and they want nothing to do with it.

39 people were shot in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

Gunmen shot 39 people in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.



While better than most Memorial Day weekends in Chicago, it is a sharp increase in shootings compared to last year.https://t.co/6BLJ77WZVR — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 26, 2026

That's a sharp uptick from last year, when 25 people were shot over the same weekend.

Seems the only place in Chicago without crime is around him https://t.co/Mbi4QUvx93 — Roger Sunderlin (@RogerSunderlin) May 26, 2026

Yes. That's how it always is. Just like in New York, where garbage and snow lined the streets this past winter, the only place devoid of trash and piles of snow was around Gracie Mansion. Funny how that works.