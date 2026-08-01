Liberal Podcaster Breaks With Mamdani After Finding Himself a Victim of His Socialist Policies

Scott Galloway, a popular leftist podcaster based in New York City, has disavowed race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s move to dox the owners of high-value properties, according to a report from Fox News.

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A prominent liberal is breaking with Mamdani over his new property database.



Podcaster Scott Galloway says he discovered his own name and address were 'doxed' by the city's searchable database identifying affluent property owners.



Galloway backed Mamdani's proposed pied-à-terre… pic.twitter.com/uK90KvfPN7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2026

The communist refers to this person as the “useful idiot”. The gullible squish who foolishly supports the revolution, and only begins to understand his folly as he’s being lined up against the wall. If you think you’re safe from the commies cuz you vote blue, wake up: https://t.co/qGNbnBI9yE pic.twitter.com/8U8eY2x6fd — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 1, 2026

“i never thought he would come after ME! he’s supposed to just go after THEM!”



sucks to suck, huh? https://t.co/bdHw1lycme — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) August 1, 2026

"you weren't supposed to put my name on a wealthy doxxing hit list" is just simply the new "why are you throwing me against the wall?" https://t.co/cVBTNul2Gp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2026

Galloway made the decision to turn on Mamdani after he found himself doxxed by the database of property owners who could face a sharp increase in taxes meant to fund the lavish socialist policies pushed by the candidate he supported.

“He’s taken a legitimate source of tax revenue, and he’s turning it into a wanted poster," Galloway said. "The question I would have is, other than trying to identify and imply these people have done something wrong—and then, 18 months after a healthcare CEO was executed in the street, published the list—what is the upside here? Why is he doing this?"

The database revealed a list of properties, as well as the names of their owners, which are appraised at a value greater than $1 million for co-ops and condos and $5 million for single, two, or three family homes. The searchable database comprises around 950,000 residences that could fall under the new “pied-à-terre” tax on second residences.

Mamdani and other city officials have estimated that the tax would generate $500 million in additional revenue off of the backs of just 13,000 homes through a progressive tax rate based on the value of the property. Some of the highest value properties in the city will now be subject to a 1.3 percent surcharge on their property taxes. Residents were informed by city authorities that they were required to prove that listed property was their primary residence in order to avoid being subject to the massive tax hike.

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"He’s not only playing into the worst fears about him, but he’s making it harder for all progressives," Galloway continued. "I believe in a progressive tax structure. I believe we should raise tax rates. The Republicans, in order to create deficits and continue to transfer money from the poor to the rich, they argue that progressive tax structures are persecution. This plays exactly into that entire narrative."

According to Fox News, New York’s liberal governor Kathy Hochul defended the decision to release the list, stating that the practice was “not new” and that the information is regularly released by the city.

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