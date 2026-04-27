JB Pritzker Just Showed Us Why Nobody Should Take Him Seriously

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the chorus of Democrats blaming President Donald Trump for the actions of an individual who wished to kill him and members of this team.

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During an appearance on CNN, the governor chimed in on the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C., Pritzker brought up various comments Trump made.

“Remember that it's been Donald Trump and the Republicans that have called for political violence there,” he said. “You know, Donald Trump from the very beginning, remember when he talked about a protester at one of his rallies that they should just beat him up, punch him? You know, he's talked about the death penalty for General Mark Milley. He has called for jailing his political opponents, me included.”

“So, this is a president who unfortunately slips into that mode so easily,” Pritzker continued,” But I think we should get away from all of that. I'm sure that we can find examples across both sides of the aisle of rhetoric that people didn't mean, or perhaps that they went too far about.”

CNN host Manu Raju responded by bringing up incendiary comments Pritzker made in the past. “Because some of your critics may point to what you said in the State of the State last year when you compared the Trump administration to the rise of Nazis. What would you say to that?” Raju asked.

Pritzker did his best to defend his comments — and his hypocrisy. “Well, Manu, remember what I was talking about was the fact that a constitutional republic was torn apart in 53 days in Germany in the 1930s, and that we need to watch out for that in this country,” he bloviated. “That is what I was talking about. And we've seen it … I think over the last year, much of what I said has been proven to be true, that the institutions of this democracy are being attacked by the Republicans and by Donald Trump.”

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP:



Illinois Gov. Pritzker blames Trump for stirring up political violence, then tells CNN’s Manu Raju he shouldn’t dig up examples of Democrats’ dangerous rhetoric in light of the most recent assassination attempt against the president.



When asked about… pic.twitter.com/fxffUAShCk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

So, to sum it all up, Pritzker’s comments were basically, “Trump caused this shooting with his rhetoric and yeah, I called him a Nazi but he really is a Nazi so it’s okay when I use the same type of rhetoric.”

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is how you know Democrats don’t mean what they say. It is the epitome of talking out of both sides of one’s mouth.

Pritzker doesn’t care about extreme rhetoric. He only cares when it’s a topic he can use against his political opponents. This, along with a host of other reasons, is why these people should never be taken seriously.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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