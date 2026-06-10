CENTCOM Confirms U.S. Resumes Strikes on Iran After Helicopter Shot Down

The U.S. has resumed striking Iran at 5:15 p.m. ET in retaliation for shooting down a helicopter.

The soldiers were rescued, but President Trump said that the U.S. must retaliate.

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U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: THE US MILITARY IS NOW STRIKING IRAN — CENTCOM



President Trump's long-awaited FAFO is now playing out, in real time 🇺🇸



CENTCOM: "U.S. Central Command forces began launching additional self-defense strikes today at 5:15 p.m. ET against multiple targets in Iran at… pic.twitter.com/icGmN8kKp3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the U.S. Central Command “will be busy tonight.”

“President Trump said that we will be hitting Iran hard and we will be. Because Iran has a chance to make a good deal, a great deal, to codify what they’ve said they are willing to do, but they haven’t been willing to do it.”

.@SECWAR “Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran HARD — AND WE WILL BE.



They’ve been ‘tap, tap, tapping’ on the deal. INSTEAD, they’re gonna have tap, tap, tap BOMBS dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of… pic.twitter.com/7XYubVF51W — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) June 10, 2026





Hegseth said that the U.S. will target key facilities in Iran.

Reports on social media said that explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Bushehr and Asaluyeh, which house energy facilities.

BREAKING REPORTS FROM IRAN: Explosions have reportedly been heard in the southern Iranian cities of Bushehr and Asaluyeh, home to major energy and petrochemical facilities. Local reports indicate blasts near the Asaluyeh petrochemical complex, with additional explosions reported… — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 10, 2026

BREAKING: US strikes on Iran are now officially underway, with the southern Iran coastal area under heavy US bombardment and shelling on Qeshm and Kish Islands, per N12. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) June 10, 2026





🚨🚨 Sec @PeteHegseth: Tonight’s strikes will be powerful and unequivocal.



Sec Hegseth: We will target key strategic facilities in Iran. — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 10, 2026





LOUD BLASTS HEARD IN TEHRAN — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 10, 2026





🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has just MET IN THE SITUATION ROOM on possible further Iran strikes — Axios



47 said earlier today Iran would be "HIT HARD" again 🔥



One possible option is Trump launching short but OVERWHELMING strikes against Iran to force them into full compliance… pic.twitter.com/uPDSsd51tC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: US strikes on Iran have BEGUN, CENTCOM confirms



This comes amid countless reports of explosions in Iranian cities



Both President Trump and Pete Hegseth warned Iran they’d be getting “HIT HARD” tonight



Looks like they weren’t bluffing pic.twitter.com/zHscqtuTKo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026





🚨 HOLY CRAP! SecWar Pete Hegseth just WALKED OUT saying CENTCOM HQ will be "BUSY TONIGHT" because of impending and overwhelming Iran strikes



"Central Command will be busy tonight because President Trump said we will be hitting Iran HARD — AND WE WILL BE!" 🔥



"They've been… https://t.co/unYKyrpqWN pic.twitter.com/Bv6u1QFmzf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

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Hegseth: "Those strikes that will happen tonight will be strong and clear and if they have to happen tomorrow night they will be strong and clear. President Tump is prepared to make that deal, Iran would be wise to take it otherwise they will have to deal with the types of plans… https://t.co/JLA5UAGiWr — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 10, 2026

Hegseth tells reporters at CENTCOM: "CENTCOM will be busy tonight because we are going to hit Iran hard. Iran has a chance to make a great deal. They haven't been willing to it...they are going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the U.S. - it is… https://t.co/JLA5UAFL6T — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 10, 2026

.@SECWAR spoke with troops at U.S. Central Command:



“On behalf of the President of the United States—on behalf of the American people—I want to say how proud we are of the work @CENTCOM has undertaken.” pic.twitter.com/SkDuqzS3UW — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) June 10, 2026

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