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CENTCOM Confirms U.S. Resumes Strikes on Iran After Helicopter Shot Down

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 10, 2026 5:52 PM
CENTCOM Confirms U.S. Resumes Strikes on Iran After Helicopter Shot Down
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The U.S. has resumed striking Iran at 5:15 p.m. ET in retaliation for shooting down a helicopter.

The soldiers were rescued, but President Trump said that the U.S. must retaliate.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the U.S. Central Command “will be busy tonight.” 

“President Trump said that we will be hitting Iran hard and we will be. Because Iran has a chance to make a good deal, a great deal, to codify what they’ve said they are willing to do, but they haven’t been willing to do it.” 


Hegseth said that the U.S. will target key facilities in Iran. 

Reports on social media said that explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Bushehr and Asaluyeh, which house energy facilities. 

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION





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