Susie Wiles, WH Smack Down Fake News Report From the Daily Mail

The White House and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles torched a story from the Daily Mail that claimed Wiles planned to leave the White House.
The Daily Mail cited no sources on the record and claimed Wiles was “frustrated by the President’s recent Cabinet appointments.”
EXCLUSIVE: Susie Wiles is quietly planning her exit strategy after November's midterm elections, notably frustrated by the President's recent Cabinet appointments, sources say. @DailyMail— Elina Shirazi (@elinashirazi) June 5, 2026
Our latest story: https://t.co/2t67G4n0qR
Wiles called the story a piece of "Friday fiction" and said, "To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere."
After an accomplishment filled week by President Trump, I have the pleasure of reading a piece of Friday fiction, courtesy of the Daily Mail.— Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) June 5, 2026
To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully…
Total bullshit. Another fake hatchet job from a wannabe reporter peddling anonymous sources who don’t actually know anything. https://t.co/wqfW8QJvOE— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 5, 2026
This story is both absurd and totally false.— James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) June 5, 2026
Like...every single thing about it is wrong and false.
The self-serving are working overtime today.
Let's see how they come out! https://t.co/OoT0O2bqfn
🚨 NOW: The Trump White House has just SHOT DOWN a major fake news story claiming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is planning to "QUIT" after the midterms because she's fed up with President Trump's Cabinet picks— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2026
WILES: "To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and… pic.twitter.com/Wy0BcBDOiV
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Wiles denies a report on her looming departure. https://t.co/eFECE9dv14— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 5, 2026
The hatchet jobs on President Trump and those around him never stop— Evan Power (@EvanPower) June 6, 2026
Thanks for fighting back Susie Wiles https://t.co/pmF0UCnKp1
Why does the Daily Mail publish totally fake news? It's pure fiction at this point. https://t.co/ZFQGISqLKA— Graziella Pastor (@GraziellaPastor) June 5, 2026
Fake news garbage from the Daily Mail.@SusieWiles isn’t going anywhere. https://t.co/EazxieCde7— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 6, 2026
Wiles has played an instrumental role in Trump's White House. She's kept people in line, she's a master communicator, and she fearlessly handles the fake news media.
In March, Wiles announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
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