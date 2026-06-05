Susie Wiles, WH Smack Down Fake News Report From the Daily Mail

The White House and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles torched a story from the Daily Mail that claimed Wiles planned to leave the White House.

The Daily Mail cited no sources on the record and claimed Wiles was “frustrated by the President’s recent Cabinet appointments.”

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EXCLUSIVE: Susie Wiles is quietly planning her exit strategy after November's midterm elections, notably frustrated by the President's recent Cabinet appointments, sources say. @DailyMail



Our latest story: https://t.co/2t67G4n0qR — Elina Shirazi (@elinashirazi) June 5, 2026

Wiles called the story a piece of "Friday fiction" and said, "To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere."

After an accomplishment filled week by President Trump, I have the pleasure of reading a piece of Friday fiction, courtesy of the Daily Mail.



To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and proud to serve President Trump, proud of our team and remain fully… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) June 5, 2026

Total bullshit. Another fake hatchet job from a wannabe reporter peddling anonymous sources who don’t actually know anything. https://t.co/wqfW8QJvOE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 5, 2026

This story is both absurd and totally false.



Like...every single thing about it is wrong and false.



The self-serving are working overtime today.



Let's see how they come out! https://t.co/OoT0O2bqfn — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) June 5, 2026

🚨 NOW: The Trump White House has just SHOT DOWN a major fake news story claiming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is planning to "QUIT" after the midterms because she's fed up with President Trump's Cabinet picks



WILES: "To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere. I am honored and… pic.twitter.com/Wy0BcBDOiV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2026

Wiles denies a report on her looming departure. https://t.co/eFECE9dv14 — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 5, 2026

The hatchet jobs on President Trump and those around him never stop



Thanks for fighting back Susie Wiles https://t.co/pmF0UCnKp1 — Evan Power (@EvanPower) June 6, 2026

Why does the Daily Mail publish totally fake news? It's pure fiction at this point. https://t.co/ZFQGISqLKA — Graziella Pastor (@GraziellaPastor) June 5, 2026

Fake news garbage from the Daily Mail.@SusieWiles isn’t going anywhere. https://t.co/EazxieCde7 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 6, 2026

Wiles has played an instrumental role in Trump's White House. She's kept people in line, she's a master communicator, and she fearlessly handles the fake news media.

In March, Wiles announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

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