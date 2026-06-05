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Tipsheet

Susie Wiles, WH Smack Down Fake News Report From the Daily Mail

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 05, 2026 8:52 PM
Susie Wiles, WH Smack Down Fake News Report From the Daily Mail
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles torched a story from the Daily Mail that claimed Wiles planned to leave the White House. 

The Daily Mail cited no sources on the record and claimed Wiles was “frustrated by the President’s recent Cabinet appointments.”

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Wiles called the story a piece of "Friday fiction" and said, "To be crystal clear, I am not going anywhere."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Wiles has played an instrumental role in Trump's White House. She's kept people in line, she's a master communicator, and she fearlessly handles the fake news media. 

In March, Wiles announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer

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