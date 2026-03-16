A Top Trump Official Just Got Some Devastating News

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous
The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Makes a Major Announcement
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Makes a Major Announcement
Trump Called on US Allies to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz. This Is How They Responded.
Trump Called on US Allies to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz. This Is...
NYC Democrats' Plan for Stopping Shoplifting Will Make You Roll Your Eyes Into the Back of Your Head
NYC Democrats' Plan for Stopping Shoplifting Will Make You Roll Your Eyes Into...
The Internet Is Having Way Too Much Fun With This News About Iran's New Leader
The Internet Is Having Way Too Much Fun With This News About Iran's...
Worst of the Worst: ICE Arrested Lots of Criminal Illegals This Weekend, to the Dismay of Dems
Worst of the Worst: ICE Arrested Lots of Criminal Illegals This Weekend, to...
San Francisco's BART Is on the Brink of Collapse
San Francisco's BART Is on the Brink of Collapse
Joy Reid Thinks the U.S. Is Just a Christian Version of Iran
Joy Reid Thinks the U.S. Is Just a Christian Version of Iran
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says President Trump Is Ready to Sign the SAVE America Act ASAP
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says President Trump Is Ready to Sign the SAVE...
Ro Khanna Admits Iran Had Enough Uranium to Make Nuclear Weapons, Still Opposes Strikes
Ro Khanna Admits Iran Had Enough Uranium to Make Nuclear Weapons, Still Opposes...
VIP
Virginia Democrat Offers Insane Reason Why Colleges Should Remain Gun Free
Virginia Democrat Offers Insane Reason Why Colleges Should Remain Gun Free
Steve Hilton Levels Gavin Newsom for Nearly $500B in Fraud Uncovered in CA as Newsom Only Looks to 2028
Steve Hilton Levels Gavin Newsom for Nearly $500B in Fraud Uncovered in CA...
If the Left Needs a Reminder Why Iran’s Regime Must Go, Secretary Bessent Has One
If the Left Needs a Reminder Why Iran’s Regime Must Go, Secretary Bessent...
Kevin Hassett Says Iran Can’t Cripple the U.S. Economy Through It's Leverage on the Strait of Hormuz
Kevin Hassett Says Iran Can’t Cripple the U.S. Economy Through It's Leverage on...
President Trump Explains Why the Iranian People Haven’t Risen Up
President Trump Explains Why the Iranian People Haven’t Risen Up
Tipsheet

A Top Trump Official Just Got Some Devastating News

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 16, 2026 12:00 PM
A Top Trump Official Just Got Some Devastating News
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

There had been rumors of a shakeup among Trump’s top staff since last Christmas, followed by more speculation about a reshuffle after the midterms. However, these were only rumors. And it might still happen as we approach a time when, in any administration, people tend to leave. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was at the center of those rumors, and while no reshuffle has occurred, the news coming out of the White House today is devastating: She has breast cancer. 

Advertisement

President Trump announced this today, but Wiles isn’t resigning or taking a leave of absence—she will continue to take on her duties virtually as she receives treatment immediately. The president said she is in excellent hands, with an outstanding prognosis for recovery: 

Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Recommended

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Get well soon, Ms. Wiles. Here's to a speedy recovery. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
Trump Called on US Allies to Help Reopen Strait of Hormuz. This Is How They Responded. Jeff Charles
San Francisco's BART Is on the Brink of Collapse Amy Curtis
Dirty Words Trump Dirty Deeds for the Next SCOTUS Pick Kurt Schlichter
NYC Democrats' Plan for Stopping Shoplifting Will Make You Roll Your Eyes Into the Back of Your Head Jeff Charles
Joy Reid Thinks the U.S. Is Just a Christian Version of Iran Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions to the Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Being Gay Are Hilariously Outrageous Matt Vespa
Advertisement