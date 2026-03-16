A Top Trump Official Just Got Some Devastating News

There had been rumors of a shakeup among Trump’s top staff since last Christmas, followed by more speculation about a reshuffle after the midterms. However, these were only rumors. And it might still happen as we approach a time when, in any administration, people tend to leave. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was at the center of those rumors, and while no reshuffle has occurred, the news coming out of the White House today is devastating: She has breast cancer.

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President Trump announced this today, but Wiles isn’t resigning or taking a leave of absence—she will continue to take on her duties virtually as she receives treatment immediately. The president said she is in excellent hands, with an outstanding prognosis for recovery:

BREAKING — @POTUS Announces that Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer but will continue her incredible work WHILE undergoing treatment.



God Bless this brave, patriotic fighter. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/YF5STeCQxz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026

Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Get well soon, Ms. Wiles. Here's to a speedy recovery.

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