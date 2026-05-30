Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing $270K in Social Security Disability Benefits While Working

A Maryland man pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week to charges stemming from a Social Security disability benefits scam.

Andrew Langford, 50, of Ft. Washington, is charged with one count of wire fraud in connection with the scheme.

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U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) records show that from January 2014 through May 2021, Langford received more than $270,000 in disability benefits for which he was not entitled.

According to the plea agreement, beginning in January 2014 and continuing through May 2021, Langford devised a scheme to defraud the SSA to obtain money to personally enrich himself and to benefit his associates. Back in November 2008, Langford applied for SSA disability benefits, reporting that he was unable to work due to a disabling condition.

Then, in May 2009, Langford applied for child/auxiliary benefits for his three minor children. Later in 2009, SSA notified Langford that he was eligible for and would begin receiving disability benefit payments. SSA also notified Langford of his responsibility to inform the agency if he returned to work or if his health improved.

As part of the scheme, Langford operated two cleaning companies — NDA Cleaning Services, LLC, and CK Janitors, Inc. — registered in Maryland and Virginia, respectively. Langford utilized an IRS system to apply for Employer Identification Numbers for his businesses associated with the alleged fraud. But Langford failed to report that he returned to work as required. Langford concealed his ownership of the businesses, along with his income and ability to work, from the SSA.

In August 2020, when an SSA employee inquired about the businesses, Langford verbally advised that he had never heard of NDA Janitorial Services or NDA Cleaning Services. Langford also maintained he last worked in 2008.

But records showed that in March 2015, Langford filed Articles of Organization for NDA Cleaning Services, LLC, and then in October 2018, he filed Articles of Reinstatement for the business. Langford is also listed as the resident agent for the business. Further, records from the Virginia State Corporation Commission Information System show Langford is listed as the director/CEO of CK Janitors, Inc., from November 2015 through April 2018.

Then, in September 2019, the SSA mailed Langford a Continuing Disability Review notice, informing him of an impending review of his disability case. In January 2020, after the SSA didn’t receive the required documentation, it mailed Langford a proposed decision to end his benefits. The SSA’s decision was based on the agency’s review of documents, including his earning records, as reported to the IRS.

In May 2021, SSA mailed Langford notices informing him that he received SSA disability and child/auxiliary payments overpayments to which he was not entitled. IRS records revealed that Langford earned more than $100,000 annually for tax years 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Langford faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing is set for Tuesday, September 1, at 10:30 a.m.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the guilty plea with Special Agent in Charge Michael McGill, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General (SSA-OIG) – Philadelphia Field Division, and Special Agent in Charge Andrew McKay, Mid-Atlantic Field Division of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). This prosecution is part of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the SSA-OIG and TIGTA for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kertisha Dixon, who is prosecuting the case.

For more information about the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to report fraud, visit justice.gov/usao-md and justice.gov/usao-md/report-fraud.

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