NJ Man Convicted of Stealing $2.1M in COVID Relief Funds After Submitting Fraudulent Loan Applications

A New Jersey man was found guilty by a jury for fraudulently obtaining more than $2.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and laundering the proceeds.

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Nikenson Jean Mathurin, aka “Nik Mathurin,” aka “Jean Mathurin,” 46, of Sparta, New Jersey, was convicted of three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering on May 21, 2026, following a four-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton federal court.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 6, 2026.

“Pandemic relief programs were created to help struggling businesses keep workers employed and survive a national emergency—not to serve as a personal payday for fraudsters," U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said in a statement. "The evidence at trial showed that Mathurin submitted fraudulent loan applications packed with fake payroll records, false tax documents, and fabricated business information to obtain more than $2.1 million in federal relief funds. This Office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who stole taxpayer-funded emergency assistance for personal gain.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, Congress authorized emergency funding that small businesses could use to help keep their businesses afloat and employees on payroll.

“Individuals who exploit pandemic relief programs undermine the integrity of our financial system and divert vital resources intended to support Americans in times of crisis. Through deception and fraud, Mathurin stole more than $2 million from the very businesses these programs were created to help,” stated Special Agent in Charge Jenifer L. Piovesan, IRS Criminal Investigation, Newark Field Office. “This verdict underscores IRS-CI’s commitment to protecting taxpayer funds and holding those who abuse these programs accountable.”

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Beginning in April 2020, Mathurin participated in a scheme to defraud lenders and the Small Business Administration to obtain federal COVID-19 emergency relief money by submitting fifteen fraudulent PPP and EIDL applications on behalf of businesses he claimed to own. Mathurin’s fraudulent applications included false information concerning, among other things, the applicant entities’ average monthly payroll, gross revenue, and number of employees, and fake supporting tax documents and payroll records. As a result of his fraudulent applications, Mathurin unlawfully obtained more than $2.1 million in federal COVID-19 emergency relief money.

Each wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and the money laundering charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Each charge also carries a maximum fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain to the defendant or gross loss to the victim, whichever is greatest.

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer credited special agents the IRS – Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jenifer L. Piovesan, with the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Stark and Fatime Meka Cano of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

The District of New Jersey COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Strike Force is one of five strike forces established throughout the United States by the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute COVID-19 fraud. The strike forces focus on large-scale, multi-state pandemic relief fraud perpetrated by criminal organizations and transnational actors. The strike forces are interagency law enforcement efforts, using prosecutor-led and data analyst-driven teams designed to identify and bring to justice those who stole pandemic relief funds.

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On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

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