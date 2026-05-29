Texas Man Indicted for Washington Monument Shooting That Wounded Teen Bystander Near Vance Motorcade

An indictment was filed today in U.S. District Court charging Michael Marx, 45, of Midland, Texas, in connection with the May 4 shooting near the Washington Monument in which a civilian bystander was struck by gunfire.

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The federal indictment charges Marx, aka Patrick Gary Michael or Michael Zavici, with assaulting certain officers using a dangerous weapon and with using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Marx is expected to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court today before a magistrate judge.

“Today’s indictment reflects the gravity of the defendant’s actions on one of the most heavily visited public spaces in the nation,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. “The evidence shows Marx not only carried an illegal firearm into DC, but he fired it at uniformed officers, wounding an innocent teenage bystander who was simply visiting the National Mall with his family on a spring afternoon. When someone brings violence to a place that symbolizes the heart of our democracy and does so along the path of the Vice President’s motorcade, we will respond with the full weight of federal charges and pursue accountability at every step.”

According to the previously filed complaint, on May 4, 2026, about 3:40 p.m., a plainclothes U.S. Secret Service agent observed a man, later identified as Marx, appearing to conceal a firearm on the right side of his body near 15th Street and Madison Drive NW. The agent alerted the Secret Service Joint Operations Center and requested uniformed backup.

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Indictment Michael Marx by scott.mcclallen

At the same time, the motorcade for Vice President J.D. Vance was departing the White House, passing through the area of 15th Street and Independence Avenue SW.

Uniformed Secret Service officers responded and located Marx along the path of the Vice President's motorcade. As officers approached, Marx walked toward a group of civilians crossing the street.

Officers issued verbal commands. Marx fled east on Independence Avenue SW. As officers pursued him, Marx drew a firearm from his waistband while running through the crosswalk toward bystanders.

When Marx reached the sidewalk, he turned and fired at one of the pursuing officers. A civilian witness standing behind the officer was wounded in his leg. Officers returned fire, striking Marx in the hand, left arm, and upper abdomen.

Marx collapsed at the intersection of 15th Street and Independence Avenue SW, where officers rendered aid. He was identified through a Texas driver's license found on his person. Law enforcement also identified aliases including Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici. Marx was transported to George Washington University Hospital. While in the hospital, he allegedly made statements to officers including “F--- the White House” and “kill me, kill me, kill me.”

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Investigators recovered a Sig Sauer P365 handgun loaded with 9mm ammunition from the area where Marx fell. Law enforcement confirmed Marx does not hold a license to carry a handgun in the District of Columbia.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office. The matter is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

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