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Tipsheet

White House Was Locked Down Today. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2026 5:05 PM
White House Was Locked Down Today. Here's What Happened.
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

UPDATE: The Secret Service held a brief press conference following the shooting. The suspect fired first, hitting a juvenile bystander during the attack. The individual is receiving treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening. Officers noticed a visible print of a firearm on this person's body. 

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Did the suspect say anything to the Secret Service before opening fire? They won't say right now. 

*** Original Post***

WHITE HOUSE - The all-clear has been given. President Trump is safe. Attendees at the small business summit are safe. While the press corps was inside the East Room, a shooting occurred near the White House at 15th and Independence, prompting a lockdown of the premises. Initial details were scarce, and other members of the pool were escorted into the briefing room during the lockdown. It didn’t last long.

Real Clear Politics’ Susan Crabtree said that uniformed Secret Service agents encountered a man they believed was armed with a gun. The encounter turned hostile, and shots were fired. The suspect is alive and recovering at the hospital. No agents were injured during the confrontation. 

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CRIME DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

President Trump arrived in the East Room nearly an hour late and spoke for over an hour. 

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