White House Was Locked Down Today. Here's What Happened.

UPDATE: The Secret Service held a brief press conference following the shooting. The suspect fired first, hitting a juvenile bystander during the attack. The individual is receiving treatment for injuries that are not life-threatening. Officers noticed a visible print of a firearm on this person's body.

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Did the suspect say anything to the Secret Service before opening fire? They won't say right now.

The Secret Service confirmed that a juvenile bystander was struck after an armed suspect opened fire near the White House. The suspect was shot by Secret Service officers and is now hospitalized, while the juvenile is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/PaSEE8sTgP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 4, 2026

*** Original Post***

WHITE HOUSE - The all-clear has been given. President Trump is safe. Attendees at the small business summit are safe. While the press corps was inside the East Room, a shooting occurred near the White House at 15th and Independence, prompting a lockdown of the premises. Initial details were scarce, and other members of the pool were escorted into the briefing room during the lockdown. It didn’t last long.

Real Clear Politics’ Susan Crabtree said that uniformed Secret Service agents encountered a man they believed was armed with a gun. The encounter turned hostile, and shots were fired. The suspect is alive and recovering at the hospital. No agents were injured during the confrontation.

More details:



The suspect, who I'm told was armed, is now recovering at George Washington Hospital from wound(s) inflicted by Secret Service gunfire.



The Secret Service has recovered the suspect's firearm.



No Uniformed Division officers were shot or hurt, sources in the… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 4, 2026

President Trump arrived in the East Room nearly an hour late and spoke for over an hour.

BREAKING; Gunshots fired near the @WhiteHouse complex, at 15th and Independence. @SecretService locking down press office and other locations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) May 4, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: "ALL CLEAR" given after reported "SHOTS FIRED" near the White House, resulting in reporters being moved into the briefing room — @HibaNasr



President Trump had also just emerged for a small business event, and is 100% safe



🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/m1GKEVsXbN pic.twitter.com/4F3HYPPPiv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 4, 2026

UPDATE: 1 person shot by law enforcement near the White House. Circumstances still unclear. pic.twitter.com/rdWhudrwFM — BNO News (@BNONews) May 4, 2026

We’ve been cleared from the briefing room, back to our camera spot. No confirmation as of now as to what the threat was. Agents are still out pic.twitter.com/k6bwutWTyR — Megan Cassella (@mmcassella) May 4, 2026

MPD is on scene of this investigation at 15th Street and Independence Ave, SW. The scene is secure.



Avoid the area as roads will be closed for several hours.



Additional updates to come as information is confirmed. https://t.co/uExNfPD2XV — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 4, 2026

Getting reports of a shooting at 15th Street and Madison Drive NW, which intersects near the White House in Washington DC… updates to follow. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Koz1n6XND4 — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) May 4, 2026

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U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding. pic.twitter.com/LNUTL2F3gM — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 4, 2026

JUST NOW: Traffic temporarily blocked in DC after gunshots reportedly heard near the White House complex. pic.twitter.com/a3l05CwGQX — Hudson Crozier 🇺🇸 (@Hudson_Crozier) May 4, 2026

Emergency over. No threat to @POTUS. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) May 4, 2026

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