Here's More About the White House Shooter. Yes, This Guy Sounds Like a Lunatic.

There was another shooting at the White House, unlike the incident near the Washington Monument in April. This shooting happened much closer, near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, by the Old Executive Office Building. The shooter, Nasire Best, 21, fired 20-30 rounds during the attack, seriously injuring a bystander. Best was shot and killed by federal agents. He believed he was Jesus Christ and later distanced himself from friends and became isolated because no one took him seriously (via WaPo).

Best, who according to police was shot and killed Saturday by Secret Service officers after opening fire near the White House, had by that time cut off contact with even his closest friends and began claiming that he was Jesus Christ.

Best, 21, was described by the friend as apolitical, with a love of jokes and the video game “Fortnite,” and an obsession with running.

While much about his short life remains unclear, Best had a rough senior year at Dundalk in 2023, said the friend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect his privacy. He was bullied constantly and after a fight with another student, the friend said, Best was suspended, missing senior prom and part of the track season.

“Nothing really went his way,” the friend said.

In May 2025, for reasons that are unclear, Best began unfollowing friends on social media, angered that they did not accept his claim he was Jesus.

Rhonda Melvin, who told The Post that Best was her son, said she was still in disbelief at the events that played out near the White House on Saturday, leading to his death. She said she found out about the incident and the death of her son “late last night” on social media, and needed time to process before speaking.

“I’m still in disbelief right now,” Melvin said when reached by phone. She said that Best “was never violent, regardless of what people are posting.”

[…]

“A preliminary investigation indicates that as the individual approached, he removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers,” Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “Secret Service police officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.”

A bystander was also struck in the exchange, the Secret Service said, but by whom was unclear.