House Dems Thought This Tweet Was a Banger. It Backfired Epically.

Did anyone actually think this through? Of course not. It’s the Democratic Party, which is full of the woke and the mentally ill. Also, they know that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is more popular than their brand, right? An NBC News poll found that. So, when you take a shot at ICE, just remember that voters think more highly of them than Democrats do.

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Yet, arrogance and self-righteousness are comfy security blankets. Also, they know that Donald Trump won on this issue; it energized the base, and it’s one of the reasons he smoked Kamala Harris, right? Trump won the popular vote, the Electoral College, and all seven swing states. Eighty-nine percent of the counties in 2024 shifted toward the right, so again, it’s not some fluke. Voters really don’t like you guys.

The replies to this tweet were phenomenal:

Last year, Republicans gave ICE $140 billion.



Now, Republicans want to give ICE $70 billion more.



Your taxpayer dollars are funding an out-of-control mass deportation machine. — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) May 28, 2026

Last year, Republicans gave ICE $140 billion.



Now, Republicans want to give ICE $70 billion more.



Your taxpayer dollars are funding an out-of-control mass deportation machine. — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) May 28, 2026

We should give ICE even more. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 28, 2026

Don’t let the interns run the account, guys.

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