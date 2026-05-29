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House Dems Thought This Tweet Was a Banger. It Backfired Epically.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 29, 2026 3:30 PM
House Dems Thought This Tweet Was a Banger. It Backfired Epically.
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Did anyone actually think this through? Of course not. It’s the Democratic Party, which is full of the woke and the mentally ill. Also, they know that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is more popular than their brand, right? An NBC News poll found that. So, when you take a shot at ICE, just remember that voters think more highly of them than Democrats do. 

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Yet, arrogance and self-righteousness are comfy security blankets. Also, they know that Donald Trump won on this issue; it energized the base, and it’s one of the reasons he smoked Kamala Harris, right? Trump won the popular vote, the Electoral College, and all seven swing states. Eighty-nine percent of the counties in 2024 shifted toward the right, so again, it’s not some fluke. Voters really don’t like you guys. 

The replies to this tweet were phenomenal:

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Don’t let the interns run the account, guys. 

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