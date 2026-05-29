Duffy Demands Answers After Bus Driver Who Doesn't Speak English Allegedly Killed 5 on Virginia Highway

Five people are dead after a driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95 in Virginia.

The driver of the motorcoach is a man from China who became a U.S. citizen but doesn’t speak English, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on social media.

Advertisement

The driver reportedly received a commercial driver’s license from New York State in 2024.

The crash injured many other people.

Update on the tragic bus crash in Virginia:



Five people are dead, including a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, after the driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95. @FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs and our investigators are on the ground at the crash… pic.twitter.com/NWPBd9aLPr — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 29, 2026

BREAKING: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reveals that the bus driver who caused a crash on I-95 in Virginia that killed five people, including a little boy, is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in China, doesn’t speak English, and was given a CDL by New York in 2024. https://t.co/GbaxYDvwhS — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 29, 2026

A bus crash this morning on I-95 in Virginia, has left 5 people dead and 34 injured. The bus failed to slow down in a work zone and slammed into several vehicles.



Officials confirmed that the driver survived the impact and criminal charges are pending. They are withholding the… pic.twitter.com/b6YMXTSDtI — SULLY (@SULLY10X) May 29, 2026

The bus driver in the crash that killed five and injured 44 more on I-95 this morning has been identified as 48 year-old Jing S. Dong.



Charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police. https://t.co/YIBGjvkald pic.twitter.com/mMgNxBIEqQ — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) May 29, 2026

Virginia State Police have identified the bus driver who crashed into slow traffic, killing 5 people and injuring 34, as Jing S. Dong of Staten Island, NY. Criminal charges are pending.



E&P, Inc. owns the bus out of North Carolina. Law enforcement has not released details on the… https://t.co/CnqZYnCPZ7 pic.twitter.com/XAZEBeCyWN — SULLY (@SULLY10X) May 29, 2026

Earlier this month, @USDOL reinforced commonsense English language proficiency requirements for commercial drivers to help ensure they are properly trained and prepared.



Today’s tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder why.



If you can’t understand the rules of the road or read road… https://t.co/3oE2JaFAoN — Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) May 30, 2026

Infuriating beyond belief.



“Local police confirm the driver of this motorcoach — a man from China who became a U.S. citizen — doesn’t speak English. He received his commercial drivers license from New York State in 2024.” https://t.co/fh34zqGQ1g — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 29, 2026

Advertisement





🚨 JUST NOW: Trump Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy CONFIRMS that a bus crash in Virginia resulting in 5 deaths, including little children, was caused by a CHINESE NATIONAL WHO DOESN'T SPEAK ENGLISH



And NEW YORK gave him the CDL



Absolutely maddening. BAN NY FROM GIVING CDLS!… pic.twitter.com/L9K22Et5WV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2026

The crash follows a crackdown on CDL drivers who don't speak or read English.

Truly unbelievable.



If you can't speak English, you should not be able to become an American citizen, let alone be given a license to drive a bus full of people. https://t.co/gL5GImk5fm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 29, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.