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Duffy Demands Answers After Bus Driver Who Doesn't Speak English Allegedly Killed 5 on Virginia Highway

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 29, 2026 8:30 PM
Duffy Demands Answers After Bus Driver Who Doesn't Speak English Allegedly Killed 5 on Virginia Highway
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Five people are dead after a driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95 in Virginia. 

The driver of the motorcoach is a man from China who became a U.S. citizen but doesn’t speak English, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on social media. 

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The driver reportedly received a commercial driver’s license from New York State in 2024.

The crash injured many other people. 

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The crash follows a crackdown on CDL drivers who don't speak or read English. 

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