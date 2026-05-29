Duffy Demands Answers After Bus Driver Who Doesn't Speak English Allegedly Killed 5 on Virginia Highway

Five people are dead after a driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95 in Virginia.
The driver of the motorcoach is a man from China who became a U.S. citizen but doesn’t speak English, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on social media.
The driver reportedly received a commercial driver’s license from New York State in 2024.
The crash injured many other people.
Update on the tragic bus crash in Virginia:— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 29, 2026
Five people are dead, including a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, after the driver of a motorcoach slammed into stopped traffic on I-95. @FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs and our investigators are on the ground at the crash… pic.twitter.com/NWPBd9aLPr
BREAKING: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reveals that the bus driver who caused a crash on I-95 in Virginia that killed five people, including a little boy, is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in China, doesn’t speak English, and was given a CDL by New York in 2024. https://t.co/GbaxYDvwhS— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 29, 2026
A bus crash this morning on I-95 in Virginia, has left 5 people dead and 34 injured. The bus failed to slow down in a work zone and slammed into several vehicles.— SULLY (@SULLY10X) May 29, 2026
Officials confirmed that the driver survived the impact and criminal charges are pending. They are withholding the… pic.twitter.com/b6YMXTSDtI
Recommended
The bus driver in the crash that killed five and injured 44 more on I-95 this morning has been identified as 48 year-old Jing S. Dong.— The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) May 29, 2026
Charges are pending, according to Virginia State Police. https://t.co/YIBGjvkald pic.twitter.com/mMgNxBIEqQ
Virginia State Police have identified the bus driver who crashed into slow traffic, killing 5 people and injuring 34, as Jing S. Dong of Staten Island, NY. Criminal charges are pending.— SULLY (@SULLY10X) May 29, 2026
E&P, Inc. owns the bus out of North Carolina. Law enforcement has not released details on the… https://t.co/CnqZYnCPZ7 pic.twitter.com/XAZEBeCyWN
Earlier this month, @USDOL reinforced commonsense English language proficiency requirements for commercial drivers to help ensure they are properly trained and prepared.— Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) May 30, 2026
Today’s tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder why.
If you can’t understand the rules of the road or read road… https://t.co/3oE2JaFAoN
Infuriating beyond belief.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 29, 2026
“Local police confirm the driver of this motorcoach — a man from China who became a U.S. citizen — doesn’t speak English. He received his commercial drivers license from New York State in 2024.” https://t.co/fh34zqGQ1g
🚨 JUST NOW: Trump Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy CONFIRMS that a bus crash in Virginia resulting in 5 deaths, including little children, was caused by a CHINESE NATIONAL WHO DOESN'T SPEAK ENGLISH— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2026
And NEW YORK gave him the CDL
Absolutely maddening. BAN NY FROM GIVING CDLS!… pic.twitter.com/L9K22Et5WV
The crash follows a crackdown on CDL drivers who don't speak or read English.
Truly unbelievable.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 29, 2026
If you can't speak English, you should not be able to become an American citizen, let alone be given a license to drive a bus full of people. https://t.co/gL5GImk5fm
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member