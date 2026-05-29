Jill Biden Was Reportedly Furious With Kamala Harris As the VP Pushed Biden to Endorse Her In 2024

Former First Lady Jill Biden was reportedly furious with Kamala Harris, as the former vice president and eventual Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race was described as being overly pushy when she pressed her boss, then-President Joe Biden, to endorse her in the race.

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When Biden asked if he could make the endorsement the following day, or take some time to consider the decision, she allegedly pressed him to decide within 20 minutes, prompting a frustrated Jill Biden to leave the room.

From the NY Post:

In “View from the East Wing,” out June 2, Jill Biden recounts the conversation on July 21, 2024, when the 46th president told his second in command he would be the first commander-in-chief not to seek re-election since Lyndon Johnson in 1968. “Oh my God, Joe. Are you sure?” Jill Biden recalls Harris saying before pushing for her boss’s backing, according to an excerpt reported by USA Today. When Joe Biden suggested waiting until the next morning to make an endorsement statement, Harris insisted: “I want it sooner.” After the president said he would call her back “when I figure this out,” the veep pressed: “Could you do it soon? Say, in 20 minutes?” At that point, Jill Biden writes, she walked out of the room, apparently unable to bear any more.

This comes amid a slew of other admissions from the former First Lady, including that she thought her husband had a stroke during his disastrous debate with President Trump. She also revealed that afterward, Biden walked up to her and whispered, “I really f**ked up, didn’t I?”

"Yes, you did," she replied.

NEW: Former First Lady Jill Biden says she thought her husband was having a stroke during his 2024 debate against Donald Trump.



Jill famously boasted on stage with Joe Biden after the debate about how he did "such a great job."



"I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and… pic.twitter.com/wfYBoIpxWx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2026

NEW: Former First Lady Jill Biden says she thought her husband was having a stroke during his 2024 debate against Donald Trump.



Jill famously boasted on stage with Joe Biden after the debate about how he did "such a great job."



"I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and… pic.twitter.com/wfYBoIpxWx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2026

President Trump blasted the former First Lady for believing her husband was having a medical emergency, and doing nothing to intervene.

"Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards," the president wrote on Truth Social. "She said that she thought he was having a 'stroke,' and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do. The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse."

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"In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause him to plain and simple 'choke,' leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause? Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!" he added.

JUST IN: President Trump launches a scathing attack on Jill Biden after she admitted that she thought her husband was having a "stroke" during their infamous 2024 presidential debate.



“She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and… https://t.co/nOwzyQwm6b pic.twitter.com/YThcvoCjee — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2026

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