20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House

Between 20 and 30 gunshots were reported outside the White House moments ago.

The U.S. Secret Service rushed reporters to the briefing room.

The news follows as President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to finalize a peace deal with Iran.

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Shots fired at the white house

I heard about 30 shots

Secret service rushed us into press briefing room @NewsNation @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/j0f0eJH3nF — Chris Flanagan (@ChrisFlanaganTV) May 23, 2026

GUNSHOTS heard outside of the White House



Approximately 20-30



Secret service told those of us gathered on the north lawn to run inside the press briefing room — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 23, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP!! Rapid gunshots BREAK OUT at the White House while ABC reporter Selina Wang records for the news



White House on LOCKDOWN, President Trump inside, press rushed inside.



Pray for all of them 🙏🏻@selinawangtv https://t.co/esgt1J8CVI pic.twitter.com/mwfspWao7S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

Outside the press briefing doors right now…



USSS officers, gun drawn, told us to run inside



White House now on lockdown pic.twitter.com/CdgKkKoSZu — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 23, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Footage from the White House reportedly shows a single law enforcement officer walking down the driveway.



It may signal the immediate situation is contained, though nothing official has been confirmed.



Still developing. https://t.co/DE0LtGQ2mJ pic.twitter.com/87o3ejkPI9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2026

Many gunshots were heard when we were at the White House. We were told to run into the press briefing room — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: GUNSHOTS HEARD OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE — NBC and ABC report



Reportedly dozens, "20 to 30"



Comes as 47 zeroes in on an Iran deal.



PRAY FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP, pray for Secret Service 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/LVV7Mt8D44 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

Gunshots heard outside the White House, per my colleagues there now. All press moved into briefing room. Per colleague “It was a lot of gunshots. We are all safe inside.” — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) May 23, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Gunshots were reportedly heard outside the White House, per NBC News, with approximately 20 to 30 rounds fired.



The Secret Service ordered members of the press gathered on the North Lawn to run inside the briefing room.



Details are still emerging and nothing has… pic.twitter.com/3AQFoO3teB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2026

Just did a hit with OAN's @AlexIngersoll when we were abruptly cut off live on air in what appears to have sounded like gunshots right outside the White House. — Dana Alexa (@DanaAlexaNews) May 23, 2026

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