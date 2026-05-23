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Tipsheet

20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 23, 2026 6:23 PM
20-30 Gunshots Reported Outside White House
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Between 20 and 30 gunshots were reported outside the White House moments ago. 

The U.S. Secret Service rushed reporters to the briefing room. 

The news follows as President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to finalize a peace deal with Iran. 

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