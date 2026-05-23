Kyle Busch's Cause of Death Released By Family

A cause of death has been released in the sudden and unexpected death of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch.

Statement from Kyle Busch family on what caused his death: "The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications." @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 23, 2026

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🚨 JUST NOW: The cause of death has been RELEASED for NASCAR legend and father Kyle Busch, 41



"He died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis — resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications. The family received the report today."



Pray for the family 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/qoFDOgB42d pic.twitter.com/0WMC0pvlIM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

Just received a statement from Kyle Busch's family on the cause of his death:



"The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.



"The Family asks for… — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 23, 2026

A statement from the Busch family revealed that the driver died from sepsis that developed from severe pneumonia. The illness led to “rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” and ultimately the death of Busch.

Busch, who died at 41 on Thursday, had reportedly been testing a racing simulator in North Carolina when he became unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital where he experienced shortness of breath, coughed up blood, and felt overheated, according to a 911 call obtained by ESPN.

Busch is to be honored at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

A silent garage pays its respects as the No. 33 @RCRracing Chevrolet unloads at @CLTMotorSpdwy. pic.twitter.com/iGIhz9LWmv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 23, 2026

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