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Kyle Busch's Cause of Death Released By Family

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 23, 2026 1:00 PM
Kyle Busch's Cause of Death Released By Family
AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, File, File

A cause of death has been released in the sudden and unexpected death of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch.

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A statement from the Busch family revealed that the driver died from sepsis that developed from severe pneumonia. The illness led to “rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” and ultimately the death of Busch.

Busch, who died at 41 on Thursday, had reportedly been testing a racing simulator in North Carolina when he became unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital where he experienced shortness of breath, coughed up blood, and felt overheated, according to a 911 call obtained by ESPN.

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HEALTHCARE NORTH CAROLINA SPORTS

Busch is to be honored at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

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