SNAP Crackdown: Mississippi Man Latest in Family Fraud Spree to Plead Guilty

When three different family members allegedly steal from a federal program meant to help feed low-income families, you can bet that many others are ripping off taxpayers as well.

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A man from Yazoo City, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in federal court to stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits intended for low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford nutritious food.

He is the third sibling to plead guilty to stealing SNAP benefits, according to the Department of Justice

According to court documents, Christopher Hill, 43, of Yazoo City, unlawfully acquired and used about $116,893.48 in SNAP benefits from approximately August 2022 through November 2023, through his sister’s employment as a Customer Service Representative for Conduent.

Conduent plays a key role in Electronic Benefits Transfer processing by partnering directly with state governments to manage the distribution of benefits such as SNAP. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, is a federally funded, national benefit program to help qualifying low- and middle-income families buy food, thus reducing hunger.

Hill pleaded guilty to Food Stamp Fraud and will be sentenced on August 21, 2026.

Hill’s sister, Kizzie Hill, pleaded guilty to the same crime on December 19, 2025, and is awaiting sentencing.

Both defendants face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Hill’s brother, Adrian Hill, pleaded guilty in May 2025 and was sentenced on February 11, 2026, to five years’ probation with one year of home confinement.

Allegedly stealing six-figures worth of SNAP is bad, but that’s dwarfed by a Minnesota grocery store owner who was charged for allegedly stealing about $1.1 million from SNAP, Townhall reported.

Abdiwahid Mohamed, 60, was charged with trafficking Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Mohamed allegedly used other people’s SNAP benefits to buy food items and resell those items at his store.

BREAKING: A Somali grocer, Abdidwahid Mohamed, has been charged in a $1.1 MILLION SNAP fraud scheme in Minneapolis.



Investigators say he used other people's EBT cards to buy energy drinks and baby formula at Sam's Club and Costco, then resold the goods at his store.



The scheme… pic.twitter.com/yf0WjkptUf — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 12, 2026

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January 1 birthday club member Abdidwahid Shalle Mohamed, 60, residing on W Lake Street in Minneapolis has been charged with illegal use of SNAP benefit cards to stock his "grocery store," also on W Lake Street.



READ👇https://t.co/JdiMaFx2Os pic.twitter.com/bAKAuufj9V — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 13, 2026

A Minneapolis grocery store owner is facing a felony charge after investigators say he trafficked more than $1.1 million in SNAP benefits using other people’s EBT cards.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/12oTzXPMZm pic.twitter.com/DXfbW992a2 — FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 12, 2026

Abdidwahid Mohamed defrauded taxpayers, families, and hungry children to the tune of $1.1 MILLION.



SNAP is meant to feed needy American families, not line the pockets of greedy fraudsters.



Welcome to Tim Walz’s Minnesota.https://t.co/wTBZ7w4KYO — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) May 12, 2026

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