SNAP Crackdown: Mississippi Man Latest in Family Fraud Spree to Plead Guilty

Yes, Georgia Is Having a Special Session to Redraw Its Maps, but You Already Know the Catch
Yes, Georgia Is Having a Special Session to Redraw Its Maps, but You...
Finally, We Can Turn the Page on Too Late Powell
Finally, We Can Turn the Page on Too Late Powell
Why Mississippi's Governor Called Off a Special Session to Redraw Its Maps Today
Why Mississippi's Governor Called Off a Special Session to Redraw Its Maps Today
This Democrat Just Raked the New York Times Over the Coals Over Claims About Israel
This Democrat Just Raked the New York Times Over the Coals Over Claims...
VIP
Press Is Attacking Pratt, Ignoring the Dems Attacking Courts, and Overlooking the IdiAOC About Virginia
Press Is Attacking Pratt, Ignoring the Dems Attacking Courts, and Overlooking the IdiAOC...
Here's Another Woke Judge Putting Criminals Ahead of Public Safety
Here's Another Woke Judge Putting Criminals Ahead of Public Safety
Here's More From Xavier Becerra's Embarrassing Interview With KTLA
Here's More From Xavier Becerra's Embarrassing Interview With KTLA
Zohran Mamdani Is Bragging About Erasing NYC's Budget Deficit. There's Just One Problem.
Zohran Mamdani Is Bragging About Erasing NYC's Budget Deficit. There's Just One Problem.
JD Vance Announces the White House Fraud Task Force's Latest Move to Stop Medicaid Fraud
JD Vance Announces the White House Fraud Task Force's Latest Move to Stop...
LOL: Former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Now Claims He Wanted Biden to Close the Southern Border
LOL: Former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Now Claims He Wanted Biden to Close...
China: Our Enemy, Not Our Rival
China: Our Enemy, Not Our Rival
VIP
New Poll Shows Abdul El-Sayed Leading Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate Primary
New Poll Shows Abdul El-Sayed Leading Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate Primary
Leader of 'Maniac Murder Cult' Gets 15 Years for Plotting Poison Candy Attack on Jewish Children
Leader of 'Maniac Murder Cult' Gets 15 Years for Plotting Poison Candy Attack...
Nearly 700 Fake Claims, $11 Million Stolen: Illinois Woman Found Guilty of COVID-19 Fraud
Nearly 700 Fake Claims, $11 Million Stolen: Illinois Woman Found Guilty of COVID-19...
Tipsheet

SNAP Crackdown: Mississippi Man Latest in Family Fraud Spree to Plead Guilty

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 13, 2026 5:30 PM
SNAP Crackdown: Mississippi Man Latest in Family Fraud Spree to Plead Guilty
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

When three different family members allegedly steal from a federal program meant to help feed low-income families, you can bet that many others are ripping off taxpayers as well. 

Advertisement

A man from Yazoo City, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in federal court to stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits intended for low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford nutritious food. 

He is the third sibling to plead guilty to stealing SNAP benefits, according to the Department of Justice

According to court documents, Christopher Hill, 43, of Yazoo City, unlawfully acquired and used about $116,893.48 in SNAP benefits from approximately August 2022 through November 2023, through his sister’s employment as a Customer Service Representative for Conduent. 

Conduent plays a key role in Electronic Benefits Transfer processing by partnering directly with state governments to manage the distribution of benefits such as SNAP. SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, is a federally funded, national benefit program to help qualifying low- and middle-income families buy food, thus reducing hunger.

Hill pleaded guilty to Food Stamp Fraud and will be sentenced on August 21, 2026. 

Hill’s sister, Kizzie Hill, pleaded guilty to the same crime on December 19, 2025, and is awaiting sentencing. 

Recommended

The Democrats' Response to Losing at the Virginia Supreme Court Just Escalated Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME MINNESOTA MISSISSIPPI SNAP USDA

Both defendants face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Hill’s brother, Adrian Hill, pleaded guilty in May 2025 and was sentenced on February 11, 2026, to five years’ probation with one year of home confinement.

Allegedly stealing six-figures worth of SNAP is bad, but that’s dwarfed by a Minnesota grocery store owner who was charged for allegedly stealing about $1.1 million from SNAP, Townhall reported.

Abdiwahid Mohamed, 60, was charged with trafficking Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. 

Mohamed allegedly used other people’s SNAP benefits to buy food items and resell those items at his store. 

Advertisement


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats' Response to Losing at the Virginia Supreme Court Just Escalated Amy Curtis
Here's Another Woke Judge Putting Criminals Ahead of Public Safety Amy Curtis
Yes, Georgia Is Having a Special Session to Redraw Its Maps, but You Already Know the Catch Matt Vespa
Zohran Mamdani Is Bragging About Erasing NYC's Budget Deficit. There's Just One Problem. Amy Curtis
Here's More From Xavier Becerra's Embarrassing Interview With KTLA Amy Curtis
Alex Vindman’s Anti-Police Allies, Anti-ICE Views Could Become a Major Problem in Florida Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats' Response to Losing at the Virginia Supreme Court Just Escalated Amy Curtis
Advertisement