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Tipsheet

Oh, Look: Another Minneapolis Grocery Store Owner Has Been Busted for SNAP Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 13, 2026 9:00 AM
Oh, Look: Another Minneapolis Grocery Store Owner Has Been Busted for SNAP Fraud
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Another Minneapolis grocery store owner, Abdidwahid Mohamed, has been charged in yet another SNAP fraud scheme, with authorities alleging that Mohamed used other people's SNAP EBT cards to purchase items at bulk retailers like Costco and Sam's Club, only to resell the products at his store.

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The owner of a Minneapolis-based grocery story was charged last week in connection to a $1.1 million scheme to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

SNAP, commonly called food stamps, is a federally-funded food assistance program for low-income individuals. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows recipients to pay for food using their SNAP benefits.

The charges say representatives from Walmart’s Global Investigation Team contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) in May 2021 regarding a possible EBT trafficking scheme.

Walmart discovered that a small group of people were making multiple purchases of products like energy drinks and baby formula using EBT cards that did not belong to them, according to the charges.

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Related:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA SNAP USDA

Alpha News reports that law enforcement observed Mohamed making the purchases at Sam's Club using others' EBT cards, often purchasing energy drinks or baby formula, and then stocking the shelves of his store with those items.

Many of the people whose SNAP cards were used were reportedly out of the country when Mohamed made the purchases, but one woman admitted to letting Mohamed use her SNAP card and that she hadn't paid for groceries at Mohamed's store for more than a year.

The investigation dates back to 2021, and Mohamed was charged on May 6. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 27 and he faces one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.

Brutal and all self-inflicted.

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They should all face consequences. That's the only way this stops.

This is an astute observation. 

We will be told it's racist to notice such patterns.

Democrats are not serious about stopping fraud. They see American taxpayers as a bottomless piggy bank from which they can draw to fund their welfare schemes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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