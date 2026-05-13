Oh, Look: Another Minneapolis Grocery Store Owner Has Been Busted for SNAP Fraud

Another Minneapolis grocery store owner, Abdidwahid Mohamed, has been charged in yet another SNAP fraud scheme, with authorities alleging that Mohamed used other people's SNAP EBT cards to purchase items at bulk retailers like Costco and Sam's Club, only to resell the products at his store.

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Abdidwahid Mohamed, owner of ‘Minnesota Food Grocery,’ charged in $1.1 million SNAP fraud scheme



Mohamed allegedly used other people's EBT cards to purchase items at Sam's Club and Costco and then resold those products at his Minneapolis grocery store. pic.twitter.com/VzIl6ohXGH — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) May 12, 2026

Here's more:

The owner of a Minneapolis-based grocery story was charged last week in connection to a $1.1 million scheme to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP, commonly called food stamps, is a federally-funded food assistance program for low-income individuals. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows recipients to pay for food using their SNAP benefits. The charges say representatives from Walmart’s Global Investigation Team contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) in May 2021 regarding a possible EBT trafficking scheme. Walmart discovered that a small group of people were making multiple purchases of products like energy drinks and baby formula using EBT cards that did not belong to them, according to the charges.

Alpha News reports that law enforcement observed Mohamed making the purchases at Sam's Club using others' EBT cards, often purchasing energy drinks or baby formula, and then stocking the shelves of his store with those items.

Many of the people whose SNAP cards were used were reportedly out of the country when Mohamed made the purchases, but one woman admitted to letting Mohamed use her SNAP card and that she hadn't paid for groceries at Mohamed's store for more than a year.

The investigation dates back to 2021, and Mohamed was charged on May 6. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 27 and he faces one felony count of financial transaction card fraud.

Minnesota's transition to a low-trust society has been brutal. — The Intersect (@mburm201) May 12, 2026

Brutal and all self-inflicted.

How about the people giving up their EBT cards? Are they being prosecuted?

"You cannot legally give your EBT card to someone else in exchange for cash or other items. Doing so is a federal crime.Selling your EBT card and PIN can lead to criminal charges"

Except in MN that is. — Crcguy (@Crcguy) May 12, 2026

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They should all face consequences. That's the only way this stops.

$1.1 million, that's nothin' in Minnesota. This guy will do 30 days in the work house, with work release. In most cases, the prison sentences almost make it worth it. Would you do three years for $5 million? — A Political World (@JingyMike) May 12, 2026

This is an astute observation.

We will be told it's racist to notice such patterns.

Democrats are not serious about stopping fraud. They see American taxpayers as a bottomless piggy bank from which they can draw to fund their welfare schemes.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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