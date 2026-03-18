Chicago Man Who Allegedly Used 1,200 SNAP Cards in $1.5M Scheme Heading to Prison

This Dem Senator Was Rather Annoyed Over Tulsi Gabbard's Answer Regarding the FBI's Seizure of GA Ballots
This Dem Senator Was Rather Annoyed Over Tulsi Gabbard's Answer Regarding the FBI's...
Markwayne Mullin Wasn't Having Any of Rand Paul's Character Assassination Antics
Markwayne Mullin Wasn't Having Any of Rand Paul's Character Assassination Antics
VIP
Arizona Files Criminal Charges Against Kalshi Because the State Wants to Control Everything
Arizona Files Criminal Charges Against Kalshi Because the State Wants to Control Everythin...
VIP
The Press Weeps Over the Passing of the Iranian Peaceful 'Moderate'...Who Murdered Tens of Thousands
The Press Weeps Over the Passing of the Iranian Peaceful 'Moderate'...Who Murdered Tens...
VIP
President Trump Must Pardon Connecticut Police Maliciously Prosecuted by Obama's DOJ
President Trump Must Pardon Connecticut Police Maliciously Prosecuted by Obama's DOJ
Kathy Hochul Begs Wealthy New Yorkers to Come Back So She Can Steal Their Money
Kathy Hochul Begs Wealthy New Yorkers to Come Back So She Can Steal...
Here's a List of All the Hoaxes CNN's Broadcast Over the Years
Here's a List of All the Hoaxes CNN's Broadcast Over the Years
This Famous Labor Rights Leader Is Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Women
This Famous Labor Rights Leader Is Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Women
Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling BS on Joe Kent's Letter of Resignation
Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling BS on Joe Kent's Letter of Resignation
Energy Secretary Chris Wright Reminds Gavin Newsom Who's Really to Blame For CA Gas Prices
Energy Secretary Chris Wright Reminds Gavin Newsom Who's Really to Blame For CA...
New Investigation Exposes Gavin Newsom's $114M Butterfly Bridge
New Investigation Exposes Gavin Newsom's $114M Butterfly Bridge
VIP
Haitian-Born Man Stripped of U.S. Citizenship in $3.8M COVID Fraud Case
Haitian-Born Man Stripped of U.S. Citizenship in $3.8M COVID Fraud Case
Trio Who Allegedly Beat Israeli-Americans in Broad Daylight Won't Face Hate Crimes Charges
Trio Who Allegedly Beat Israeli-Americans in Broad Daylight Won't Face Hate Crimes Charges
Global Crackdown: US, UK, and Canada Launch 'Operation Atlantic' to Fight Crypto Scams
Global Crackdown: US, UK, and Canada Launch 'Operation Atlantic' to Fight Crypto Scams
Tipsheet

Chicago Man Who Allegedly Used 1,200 SNAP Cards in $1.5M Scheme Heading to Prison

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 18, 2026 6:00 PM
Chicago Man Who Allegedly Used 1,200 SNAP Cards in $1.5M Scheme Heading to Prison
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

A Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.5 million in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Advertisement

SNAP is a federal benefit program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to supplement the food budgets of low-income households.

Retail stores authorized to participate in the program can accept SNAP benefits through Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, also known as Link cards, although it is illegal for stores or individuals to exchange the cards for cash or other items.

From 2018 to 2023, David Quinones allegedly gave cash or other items to SNAP recipients in exchange for access to their Link cards. Quinones used the cards to purchase various goods at authorized retail stores, fraudulently representing himself as the authorized user of the cards. He then resold most of the goods, keeping the proceeds for himself. In total, Quinones allegedly used more than 1,200 cards and fraudulently caused the USDA to pay out about $1,554,804 in SNAP benefits.

Quinones, 45, of Chicago, pleaded guilty last year to a federal wire fraud charge.  

On March 9, 2026, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger sentenced Quinones to four years and four months in federal prison and ordered him to pay $1,554,804 in restitution to the government.

About 1 million households or 2 million people use the SNAP program in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Human Resources. 

Recommended

This Dem Senator Was Rather Annoyed Over Tulsi Gabbard's Answer Regarding the FBI's Seizure of GA Ballots Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO CRIME ILLINOIS SNAP USDA


Criminals have stolen millions of dollars from taxpayers through Illinois's SNAP program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that over $20.8 million of SNAP benefits have been replaced because of fraud from fiscal year 2023 to 2025, according to a federal dashboard that tracks SNAP fraud. 

The sentence was announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Shantel R. Robinson, Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, and Larry Snelling, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.  The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Kelly.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Dem Senator Was Rather Annoyed Over Tulsi Gabbard's Answer Regarding the FBI's Seizure of GA Ballots Matt Vespa
New Investigation Exposes Gavin Newsom's $114M Butterfly Bridge Scott McClallen
Here's a List of All the Hoaxes CNN's Broadcast Over the Years Amy Curtis
Kathy Hochul Begs Wealthy New Yorkers to Come Back So She Can Steal Their Money Amy Curtis
Markwayne Mullin Wasn't Having Any of Rand Paul's Character Assassination Antics Matt Vespa
Dan Bongino Shreds Joe Kent Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Dem Senator Was Rather Annoyed Over Tulsi Gabbard's Answer Regarding the FBI's Seizure of GA Ballots Matt Vespa
Advertisement