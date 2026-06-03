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Another Major Company Ditches Blue State For Texas

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 03, 2026 1:15 PM
Another Major Company Ditches Blue State For Texas
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Samsung is leaving its corporate office in New Jersey for Plano, Texas, in yet another example of businesses ditching blue states for red ones.

The move is putting 1,000 jobs at risk, and the corporate office in New Jersey opened under a year ago, according to NJ.com. However, there are no known layoffs at this time. 

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The company told the outlet that the decision is ultimately the best move for the company:

“Samsung Electronics America Inc. is undergoing a business transformation designed to better position our organization for long-term growth and future success. As part of this effort, we are relocating our U.S. headquarters from New Jersey to our existing campus in Plano, Texas, building on our 30-year presence in the state,” Samsung told the local publication.

The statement added that it “will be providing support to those affected.”

The move led to frustration from New Jersey Republicans. 

“Could you imagine how bad it must’ve been for Samsung to build out a new corporate headquarters for North America and abandon it less than a year later? Great job NJ Democrats!!!” Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-NJ) posted to X.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman John Azzariti stressed that "Texas didn't win Samsung by accident” in a Monday press release. 

"They won because they have spent years creating an environment where businesses want to invest, grow and create jobs,” he stated. “Meanwhile, New Jersey continues to raise costs, add regulations and send the message that employers are little more than a revenue source for government."

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The New Jersey Business & Industry Association CEO Michele Siekerka, said that “these are the results of anti-business policies in the state,” and noted how ExxonMobil recently left the Garden State.

“With New Jersey maintaining the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, by far, and its national reputation for business unfriendliness through regulation and other costs and burdens, we have seen our Fortune 500 companies go from 22 in 2018 to 15 in 2025,” the business industry leader added. 

Over 300 companies have moved their headquarters to Texas since 2015, according to the state government

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