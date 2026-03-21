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Nick Shirley Hires Private Security Because Leftists Doxx Him

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 21, 2026 8:00 PM
Nick Shirley Hires Private Security Because Leftists Doxx Him
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist Nick Shirley, who has exposed fraud in Minneapolis and California, says that he has to hire private security because of Leftists who doxx his location. 

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Shirley, who first gained notoriety for exposing rampant Somali fraud in Minnesota, including the "Learing Center," has since exposed hospice fraud in California. 

Instead of thanking Shirley, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has attacked him for exposing fraud.


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CALIFORNIA CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM MINNESOTA

Shirley has inspired other reporters to do similar work in their state. He even inspired CBS News to do real investigative work. But still, leftists follow him around and mob his vehicles because he exposes people who steal from taxpayers. 


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