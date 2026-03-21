Nick Shirley Hires Private Security Because Leftists Doxx Him

Independent journalist Nick Shirley, who has exposed fraud in Minneapolis and California, says that he has to hire private security because of Leftists who doxx his location.

Advertisement

Shirley, who first gained notoriety for exposing rampant Somali fraud in Minnesota, including the "Learing Center," has since exposed hospice fraud in California.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Nick Shirley says anywhere he goes, leftists stalk him, dox his location in Reddit and push to violently "run him out of town"



Now he has to raise EVEN MORE funds for security. The left is truly the party of violence.



"People try to dox my location live,… pic.twitter.com/260C7KVK6V — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2026

Instead of thanking Shirley, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has attacked him for exposing fraud.

You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud.



People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026





Democrat Sen. Fetterman calls out California Governor Newsom for his attacks on Independent Journalist Nick Shirley for uncovering fraud:



“Shouldn’t we agree — eliminate all the waste?… Why can’t you celebrate any journalist or activist doing that?”

pic.twitter.com/TxKi6UA3Qj — America (@america) March 20, 2026

It sucks because the large majority of the country supports what I’m doing, but a small percentage, typically those involved in the fraud schemes, want to kill me or “run me out” of their cities.



Fraudsters and their supporters are very dangerous — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 21, 2026

Shirley has inspired other reporters to do similar work in their state. He even inspired CBS News to do real investigative work. But still, leftists follow him around and mob his vehicles because he exposes people who steal from taxpayers.

🚨 Here is the full 40 minutes of my crew and I exposing California fraud, Minnesota was big but California is even bigger... We uncovered over $170,000,000 in fraud as these fraudsters live in luxury with no consequences. Like it and share it, the fraud must STOP.



We ALL work… pic.twitter.com/7nWX9jL6NI — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026





I hope you all lear something from this video. The fraud is BAD in California, and they have been getting away with it for years as corrupt politicians and bad policies have enabled it for so long.



I get thousands of messages from people who want to support my work. The most… — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

Advertisement

Nick Shirley says he hired security since leftists threaten him:



“People try to dox my location live… a lot of times when I go to these cities… I’ll go be out filming, someone will take a photo… left-leaning activists… put me in a Reddit group chat.”pic.twitter.com/mLf801npnz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2026

This is how the hospice fraud works:

- Get a small office in LA

- Collect Medicare beneficiary numbers

- Enroll people into hospice

- Bill the government for millions



Get caught or become suspicious?

Pack up and walk away with millions



END ALL THE FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/xbQFCXKH6B — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.