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Tipsheet

MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 06, 2026 3:00 PM
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The saga surrounding the hit piece on FBI Director Kash Patel has become increasingly ridiculous. The article itself was a joke. The Atlantic claims, based on numerous unnamed sources, that Mr. Patel is essentially a drunkard who has been neglecting his duties. There are dubious anecdotes, such as his security detail helping him walk due to extreme intoxication. Besides the questionable sources, the author of the piece was involved in the Julie Swetnick hoax during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation during the first Trump administration. 

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It’s the Russian collusion hoax all over again: some big scoop turns out to be a nothingburger or completely false. Patel’s legal team has filed a lawsuit against the publication, which has a history of spreading fake news, such as the totally debunked ‘losers and suckers’ story about Trump’s visit to Normandy in 2020. 

Now, the FBI is reportedly investigating leaks that provided this reporter with ammunition to use against Patel, though the bureau has denied that such an investigation is ongoing. Regardless, the implication in this MS Now piece about this reported inquiry is that the FBI cannot investigate illegal leaks, which is completely absurd:

The sources said the so-called insider threat investigation is highly unusual because it did not stem from a disclosure of classified information and because it is focused on leaks to a reporter. The agents involved are part of an insider threats unit based in Huntsville, Alabama, the sources added.

Typically, leak investigations look into government officials who may have disclosed state secrets or classified documents. Journalists who receive and publish such information have typically only been involved as potential witnesses.

The journalist, Sarah Fitzpatrick, cited two dozen anonymous sources in a detailed story reporting that Patel’s alcohol consumption and erratic behavior had caused deep concern among FBI officials. Patel was known to drink to the point of intoxication, she reported, adding that on occasion his security detail had trouble waking him in the morning.

[…]

An investigation could be used by FBI agents to obtain her phone records, run her name and information through FBI databases and examine her social media contacts. It was not known what investigative steps agents have taken in the case.

There is deep concern about this approach among some of the FBI agents assigned to the matter, said the sources, who were granted anonymity in order to speak freely about a sensitive matter. 

“They know they are not supposed to do this,” one source said. “But if they don’t go forward, they could lose their jobs. You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson denied the investigation to MS NOW, saying, “This is completely false. No such investigation like this exists and the reporter you mention is not being investigated at all.

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Related:

FAKE NEWS FBI KASH PATEL LAWSUIT LIBERAL MEDIA RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Of course, this hit piece was used by the loudmouths of the Democratic Party to call for Kash Patel’s resignation. It never gained traction. It’s almost as if this was a coordinated event that failed miserably. 

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