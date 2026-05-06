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Tipsheet

Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons Around Ilhan Omar

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 06, 2026 1:00 PM
Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons Around Ilhan Omar
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ilhan Omar's been the subject of a lot of scandals recently, including a major revision to her financial disclosures that simply doesn't make sense to anyone. When asked about how her net worth went from $30 million to $95,000 due to an "error", Omar got touchy. Just days after this updated disclosure, the LLC affiliated with Omar's winery was dissolved, too.

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Omar claims these questions about her finances are a "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign," but if that were the case, wouldn't she want to publicly answer questions and appear before committees to clear her name?

Apparently not, and Minnesota Democrats just blocked a subpoena that would have required Omar to turn over documents to the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee.

Incredible.

The Democrats refuse to address fraud because they believe it helps them with voters and to hold onto power. After all, who would vote for Republicans knowing they'd cut off the fraud gravy train?

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA

Democrats are the party of fraud and corruption.

If there was nothing there, they'd have no problem turning it over.

This is long overdue.

Taxpayers deserve answers and justice.

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They hate accountability and love the grift, it seems.

If this were all a  "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign," those documents should prove that to be true. It would be a big win for Omar to prove Republicans are lying about her, but the behavior of Democrats seems to indicate they're not, in fact, lying about her.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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