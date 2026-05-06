Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons Around Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar's been the subject of a lot of scandals recently, including a major revision to her financial disclosures that simply doesn't make sense to anyone. When asked about how her net worth went from $30 million to $95,000 due to an "error", Omar got touchy. Just days after this updated disclosure, the LLC affiliated with Omar's winery was dissolved, too.

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Omar claims these questions about her finances are a "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign," but if that were the case, wouldn't she want to publicly answer questions and appear before committees to clear her name?

Apparently not, and Minnesota Democrats just blocked a subpoena that would have required Omar to turn over documents to the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee.

🚨 WTF?! Minnesota Democrats just BLOCKED a fraud committee subpoena for Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar due to her likely involvement in a $250 MILLION fraud scandal



Omar refused to turn over documents by request — now the subpoena failed.



LAUNCH A FEDERAL PROBE!



Too many Democrats in… pic.twitter.com/LhVFxeK2PU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 5, 2026

Incredible.

The Democrats refuse to address fraud because they believe it helps them with voters and to hold onto power. After all, who would vote for Republicans knowing they'd cut off the fraud gravy train?

Exactly. Democrats have majority there, and protect their own.,, without Republican majorities in the states like MN, CA, MA and others where fraud is rampant, state legislators won’t be able to do anything because Dems will vote it down… — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) May 6, 2026

Democrats are the party of fraud and corruption.

The lengths that Minnesota Democrats will go to cover for Ilhan Omar strongly suggests that whatever documents she doesn't want to turn over have explosive revelations https://t.co/QiNcjdTNhy — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 6, 2026

If there was nothing there, they'd have no problem turning it over.

It's time for the DOJ to go after IIhan Omar. Democrats are openly protecting IIhan and other corrupt politicians in Minnesota.



cc:@DAGToddBlanche https://t.co/j5pAA2W3jw — Kate (@kate_p45) May 6, 2026

This is long overdue.

Reminder about Rep. Ilhan Omar's ties to the "Feeding Our Future" fraud scandal, whereby her constituents (and in some cases donors) "delivered" GHOST MEALS by the millions to non-existent children for $250 million in taxpayer dollars -- under guise of a program created to feed… https://t.co/l9BSxLBRsh pic.twitter.com/Z9Y1SX9vHR — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 6, 2026

Taxpayers deserve answers and justice.

The Minnesota Democrats are covering for her!



This is why Dems hated DOGE, they hate accountability @dojphofficial @FBIDirectorKash please please make some announcements soon bc we are getting tired of the unaccountability https://t.co/7R3CZdy8ja — SJT (@Real_SJT_MAGA) May 6, 2026

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They hate accountability and love the grift, it seems.

If this were all a "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign," those documents should prove that to be true. It would be a big win for Omar to prove Republicans are lying about her, but the behavior of Democrats seems to indicate they're not, in fact, lying about her.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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