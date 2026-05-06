This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI
This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her...
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
Kash Patel Says FBI Lied to Obtain Warrant to Spy on 2016 Trump Campaign
Kash Patel Says FBI Lied to Obtain Warrant to Spy on 2016 Trump...
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
So Much for 'Diversity:' University of Toronto Turned Communal Prayer Room Into Muslim-Only Space
So Much for 'Diversity:' University of Toronto Turned Communal Prayer Room Into Muslim-Onl...
Scott Jennings Shares His Thoughts on Indiana's Primary
Scott Jennings Shares His Thoughts on Indiana's Primary
'One of the Greats of Broadcast History.' President Trump Remembers Ted Turner
'One of the Greats of Broadcast History.' President Trump Remembers Ted Turner
God’s Design Wasn’t Accidental
God’s Design Wasn’t Accidental
VIP
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison...
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Tipsheet

Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State Senate

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 06, 2026 4:30 PM
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State Senate
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

An unearthed clip of Sarah Trone Garriott, a member of the Iowa State Senate and current Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, has been circulating on social media in which she defends her decision to begin a day in the legislature with a Muslim prayer. She not only described the act as one of inclusivity, but also accused Iowans who sent her hateful messages of harboring “horrible animosity towards our Muslim neighbors.” 

Advertisement

The most striking part: she is an ordained Lutheran minister and pastor.

"So the Senate begins every day with prayer, and the majority of members in the Senate are Christian, and they almost always share Christian prayers," Garriott said. "Right now, because of COVID, we can't invite religious leaders to come pray on our behalf, so we're praying our own prayers, and for me, it's really important to make sure that the diverse religious communities here in Des Moines get to have their voice heard. And so I've made a commitment to only be praying prayers from those other communities."

"And so the first person I thought of was a good friend, a young woman who was a wonderful poet, and I asked her to write a poem, a prayerful poem, for us to begin the day, and it used many attributes of God and used the Arabic language," she continued. "And so I thought it was just a lovely way to begin the day. And I did not hear any negative feedback from my colleagues in the Senate, but then it got picked up by a pretty hateful website called Jihad Watch, and then I started to get these very negative emails and pieces of mail, mostly saying that I didn't understand what I had done and that I was praying to a different God."

"And I feel very strongly that if we are going to have prayer, it needs to be open to all people in our community, and I think that there's just some horrible animosity towards our Muslim neighbors," Garriott added. "And we have a significant Muslim population in this metro area, and those voices deserve to be heard."

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY IOWA ISLAM

This comes as Garriott is currently ahead of the incumbent Repbulcian, Zach Nunn in recent polling.

On Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance held a campaign event with Nunn, slamming Garriott’s policy proposals, including allowing men to compete in women’s sports, as well as what he described as a lack of plans to increase take-home pay or address rising housing costs. He went on to laud the Trump administration and Republicans for their progrss on those efforts.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks Matt Vespa
Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons Around Ilhan Omar Amy Curtis
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time Dmitri Bolt
FBI Swarms Top Virginia Democrat's Office in Shocking Raid Jeff Charles
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement