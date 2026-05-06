FBI Swarms Top Virginia Democrat's Office in Shocking Raid

Democratic Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas reportedly received a visit from federal law enforcement officers who raided her home on Wednesday.

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Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported in a post on X that the raid “is in connection to a major corruption probe, and the FBI is serving multiple search warrants, approved by a federal judge, at her office and a next door cannabis dispensary.”

BREAKING: @FoxNews is on scene in Portsmouth, VA where the FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas, a Democrat and close ally of VA Governor Spanberger. Fed law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection to a major corruption… pic.twitter.com/khN5fwt1Le — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2026

The specific reason for the raid is not yet clear but this is not the first time she found herself in legal trouble. Lucas faced charges back in 2020 for conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. This was related to a protest at a Confederate monument in Portsmouth in which the statue was damaged by protesters.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox is currently in front of Senator L. Louise Lucas’ office in Portsmouth, where he observed multiple FBI units.



Read More: https://t.co/6vUWaaepC1 pic.twitter.com/f687tCNNnu — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) May 6, 2026

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: FBI agents are raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, Democrat and close ally of Governor Spanberger.



Federal law enforcement have launched a major corruption probe, with agents serving multiple search warrants, approved… pic.twitter.com/MdJYvTeaMX — Donnie Cope (@dcopechatter) May 6, 2026

The authorities alleged that Lucas was involved in the conduct that led to damage to the monument, although they did not say she actually participated in the vandalism. Isstead, they claimed she encouraged the mob of protesters. Several individuals vandalized and broke parts of the monument. They also beheaded four Confederate soldier statues and pulled one down with a rope.

Critics, including the ACLU of Virginia called for the charges to be dropped, a sentiment that a judge later shared when he dismissed the charges.