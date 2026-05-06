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Tipsheet

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 06, 2026 3:30 PM
This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

As Jeff mentioned earlier today, a top Virginia Democrat's office was raided by the FBI, and you know the liberal media and other Democrats are preparing their most predictable response, which is that this was politically motivated. 

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Louise Lucas, President pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, was visited by federal agents. She’s also someone who was eager to redraw the Old Dominion’s congressional lines, which gave her party a 10-1 advantage. That map is reportedly on life support in court for numerous reasons. However, this federal raid had nothing to do with her political activities—it concerns an alleged bribery scheme connected to a marijuana dispensary business. Additionally, this probe was opened during the Biden administration. The New York Times unintentionally undermined that ‘vengeful’ narrative, and they did so in the lead paragraph [emphasis mine]:

F.B.I. agents on Wednesday searched the office of a powerful Democratic state legislator in Virginia who had played a key role in a high-stakes congressional redistricting fight.

The legislator, Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, is a senior leader in the State Senate, where she has served for more than 30 years. Two people familiar with the case said the search was related to an investigation opened during the Biden administration that has continued, examining possible corruption and bribery related to marijuana dispensary businesses.

F.B.I. agents executed a search warrant at Ms. Lucas’s office and a neighboring marijuana dispensary, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an open investigation. Other locations were also searched, the people said.

In a written statement, the bureau’s Norfolk field office said that agents had been “executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, Va.”

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FBI FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN VIRGINIA

Still, some reporters vented on Twitter:

Democrats are getting the belt this week. 

Oh, dear Lord:

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