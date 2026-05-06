This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI

As Jeff mentioned earlier today, a top Virginia Democrat's office was raided by the FBI, and you know the liberal media and other Democrats are preparing their most predictable response, which is that this was politically motivated.

Advertisement

Louise Lucas, President pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, was visited by federal agents. She’s also someone who was eager to redraw the Old Dominion’s congressional lines, which gave her party a 10-1 advantage. That map is reportedly on life support in court for numerous reasons. However, this federal raid had nothing to do with her political activities—it concerns an alleged bribery scheme connected to a marijuana dispensary business. Additionally, this probe was opened during the Biden administration. The New York Times unintentionally undermined that ‘vengeful’ narrative, and they did so in the lead paragraph [emphasis mine]:

On top of being corrupt, it is widely known and publicly reported that Louise Lucas is an illicit drug dealer. https://t.co/qLHpGtFpew pic.twitter.com/mrADL8yafw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 6, 2026

F.B.I. agents on Wednesday searched the office of a powerful Democratic state legislator in Virginia who had played a key role in a high-stakes congressional redistricting fight. The legislator, Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, is a senior leader in the State Senate, where she has served for more than 30 years. Two people familiar with the case said the search was related to an investigation opened during the Biden administration that has continued, examining possible corruption and bribery related to marijuana dispensary businesses. F.B.I. agents executed a search warrant at Ms. Lucas’s office and a neighboring marijuana dispensary, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an open investigation. Other locations were also searched, the people said. In a written statement, the bureau’s Norfolk field office said that agents had been “executing a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, Va.”

Still, some reporters vented on Twitter:

i will say. some pretty remarkable instincts by Fox News to have its London correspondent placed in Portsmouth, Virginia right in time for the FBI raid of Louise Lucas — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 6, 2026

to be clear, i don't begrudge Fox at all here. take the scoop. but it does suggest a coordination on the part of the FBI and a politicization too. The folks who accused CNN of getting the tip off on Roger Stone seem to be fine with it now — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 6, 2026

You mean like when the Biden admin sent CNN to mar-a-lago?



You had zero issues with that right? — Justin Edwards (@WolvesWin2022) May 6, 2026

Democrats are getting the belt this week.

I'm so sorry to hear this is happening to you @SenLouiseLucas! Here, have some lobster. https://t.co/qSjZOxebGv pic.twitter.com/KVi1aekP7M — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) May 6, 2026

Oh, dear Lord:

I don’t know what’s more unsubtle, the picture or the laughable suggestion that she is a close ally of Spanberger https://t.co/7Rk67UqnEM — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) May 6, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.