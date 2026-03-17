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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom's Press Office Just Attacked Nick Shirley for Exposing California Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 17, 2026 7:30 AM
Gavin Newsom's Press Office Just Attacked Nick Shirley for Exposing California Fraud
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

California is the next Democrat-controlled state in which we're going to learn that there's massive fraud in social welfare programs. CBS, Fox News, Dr. Oz, and Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate for California Governor, are all sounding the alarm on fraud in the state's hospice programs and homeless programs. We're sure that's just the tip of the iceberg, too.

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Nick Shirley, the independent journalist who helped end Governor Tim Walz's career by exposing Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota, went to California to investigate fraud, including in its daycare programs.

This is how the Newsom Press Office responded.

Keeping it classy, we see. 

Remember, Newsom himself flipped out on CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss over the fraud, insisting he "cracked down" on hospice fraud in the state. Spoiler alert: he didn't. He ended new hospice licenses, while overseeing a 1,500 percent increase in agencies before he even did that.

None of those fake hospice agencies have been shut down or investigated by Newsom's administration.

Gavin Newsom works for one person: himself.

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CALIFORNIA CBS NEWS FOX NEWS GAVIN NEWSOM MEDICARE

He's (D)ifferent though.

They don't care. They're fine with the fraud if it benefits them and their preferred constituencies.

We're really hoping Shirley will end Newsom's political ambitions, too.

Remember, under Attorney General Kamala Harris, independent journalist David Daleiden was arrested for exposing Planned Parenthood for selling the body parts of aborted infants. We're sure Newsom and current Attorney General Rob Bonta are trying to find a way to charge Shirley, too.

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This is exactly state-run propaganda.

That's the end game here: to get Shirley, and others like him, to stop exposing how corrupt Democrats are and how wastefully, fraudulently, they spend our tax dollars while saying we simply don't pay the state enough.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

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