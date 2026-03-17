Gavin Newsom's Press Office Just Attacked Nick Shirley for Exposing California Fraud

California is the next Democrat-controlled state in which we're going to learn that there's massive fraud in social welfare programs. CBS, Fox News, Dr. Oz, and Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate for California Governor, are all sounding the alarm on fraud in the state's hospice programs and homeless programs. We're sure that's just the tip of the iceberg, too.

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Nick Shirley, the independent journalist who helped end Governor Tim Walz's career by exposing Somali daycare fraud in Minnesota, went to California to investigate fraud, including in its daycare programs.

This is how the Newsom Press Office responded.

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Keeping it classy, we see.

Remember, Newsom himself flipped out on CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss over the fraud, insisting he "cracked down" on hospice fraud in the state. Spoiler alert: he didn't. He ended new hospice licenses, while overseeing a 1,500 percent increase in agencies before he even did that.

None of those fake hospice agencies have been shut down or investigated by Newsom's administration.

You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud.



People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom works for one person: himself.

Are you aware that that your monetized post is unlawful in your own state, under laws your boss even signed?



Your post also violates X’s rules.@nickshirleyy should sue you, and X should remove your account. pic.twitter.com/C8WgOQbS4P — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) March 17, 2026

He's (D)ifferent though.

What an absolutely stupid thing for you to post, especially when the Newsome California fraud is poised to make the Walz Minnesota Fraud look like child’s play. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 17, 2026

They don't care. They're fine with the fraud if it benefits them and their preferred constituencies.

My word. Nick dunked on you so hard... pic.twitter.com/k3kZ4o8oJZ — Pam D (@soirchick) March 17, 2026

We're really hoping Shirley will end Newsom's political ambitions, too.

This is exactly how a corrupt governor responds when someone starts exposing fraud. https://t.co/JVrGTCNSO1 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) March 17, 2026

Remember, under Attorney General Kamala Harris, independent journalist David Daleiden was arrested for exposing Planned Parenthood for selling the body parts of aborted infants. We're sure Newsom and current Attorney General Rob Bonta are trying to find a way to charge Shirley, too.

This is a perfect example of state run propaganda, ladies and gentlemen.



Here, you have an official Press Office for the Governor of the largest state in our Union pushing a defamation campaign against an independent journalist.



What terrible thing did that journalist do? Oh,… https://t.co/l5bqx8kcAS — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) March 17, 2026

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This is exactly state-run propaganda.

Disgusting act by them to do this the more I think about it… really is just vile and disgusting. A small percentage of their base will see this and then think I’m “evil” and eventually want to kill me because of propaganda created from the governor of Californias office. — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 17, 2026

That's the end game here: to get Shirley, and others like him, to stop exposing how corrupt Democrats are and how wastefully, fraudulently, they spend our tax dollars while saying we simply don't pay the state enough.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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