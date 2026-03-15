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Tipsheet

Israel: Michigan Terrorist’s Brother Was Hezbollah Commander

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 15, 2026 1:00 PM
Israel: Michigan Terrorist’s Brother Was Hezbollah Commander
AP Photo/Corey Williams

Many times, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. 

On Thursday, a terrorist tried to massacre 140 Jewish kids at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. The man drove a Ford F-150 stuffed with fireworks and accelerants into the synagogue before his truck got stuck in the building and he died of a self-inflicted wound to the head after exchanging gunfire with two security guards. 

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The terrorist was the only casualty, thanks to the security guards who were ready for the attack. 

The federal government identified the suspected attacker as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lived in Dearborn Heights, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

The media and even the city’s mayor justified the attempted massacre because the man’s family was killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon. 

But Israel Defense Forces confirmed today that Ghazali’s dead brother, Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali, was a Hezbollah commander who managed weapons operations that launched hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilians. 

Ghazali entered the U.S. in 2011 as an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. He was granted citizenship under the Obama administration. 

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MICHIGAN TERRORISM

The New York Times described the Michigan terrorist as a “quiet restaurant worker.”

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