Israel: Michigan Terrorist’s Brother Was Hezbollah Commander

Many times, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

On Thursday, a terrorist tried to massacre 140 Jewish kids at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. The man drove a Ford F-150 stuffed with fireworks and accelerants into the synagogue before his truck got stuck in the building and he died of a self-inflicted wound to the head after exchanging gunfire with two security guards.

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The terrorist was the only casualty, thanks to the security guards who were ready for the attack.

The federal government identified the suspected attacker as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lived in Dearborn Heights, according to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The media and even the city’s mayor justified the attempted massacre because the man’s family was killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon.

But Israel Defense Forces confirmed today that Ghazali’s dead brother, Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali, was a Hezbollah commander who managed weapons operations that launched hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilians.

❗️INTELLIGENCE REVEALS: BROTHER OF TERRORIST BEHIND U.S. SYNAGOGUE ATTACK WAS A HEZBOLLAH TERRORIST



Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali was responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialized branch of the Badr Unit. The unit is responsible for launching… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 15, 2026

Ghazali entered the U.S. in 2011 as an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. He was granted citizenship under the Obama administration.

The tragic attack on Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, was carried out by Ayman Mohamad Ghazali.



He was born in Lebanon on January 4, 1985. He entered the United States on May 10, 2011, at Detroit Metropolitan International Airport on an IR1 immigrant visa… — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 13, 2026

The New York Times described the Michigan terrorist as a “quiet restaurant worker.”

If it’s confirmed that the Michigan Islamist terrorist’s brother was a Hezbollah terrorist commander in Lebanon, the Dearborn mayor who cited his killing to seemingly justify the synagogue attack—and the U.S. immigration official who approved the Michigan terrorist’s American… https://t.co/9BQq8Pi3Lj — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) March 15, 2026

I found Michigan terrorist Ayman Mohamad Ghazali’s Facebook page, and it turns out he was a big fan of Hezbollah and former IRGC head Qasem Soleimani. Ghazali posted videos of Hezbollah’s Soleimani memorial in Lebanon after Trump took him out.



Last Saturday I interviewed a guy… https://t.co/q5LAuimfRR pic.twitter.com/Kc2AiL2ZgI — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) March 13, 2026

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: The Muslim who attacked the synagogue in Michigan has family ties to a HEZBOLLAH ROCKET UNIT — an Iranian-backed Muslim terror group that targets civilians



INFURIATING that he is even in America.



Ayman Mohamad Ghazali — "Sources say his brothers in Lebanon… pic.twitter.com/NNGnB4rMOd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 15, 2026

Terrorist? The New York Times informs us that Ayman Muhammad Ghazali was quietly enriching the U.S. by working in a restaurant. Then his life was tragically cut short due to pure bad luck. pic.twitter.com/agsKWq5kr1 — Philip Greenspun (@PhilipGreenspun) March 15, 2026

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