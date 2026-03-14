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New York Times Describes Suspected Michigan Terrorist as 'Quiet Restaurant Worker'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 14, 2026 6:00 PM
New York Times Describes Suspected Michigan Terrorist as 'Quiet Restaurant Worker'
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

When a terrorist rammed a truck stuffed with fireworks and accelerant into the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, the New York Times rushed to defend the terrorist. 

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The NYTimes described the man who crashed a truck into and shot up a synagogue that housed 140 kids as “a quiet restaurant worker.”

The NYTimes justified the attack because Ayman Mohamad Ghazali’s family, some of whom were terrorists in Hezbollah, were killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon. 

Ghalazi rammed his Ford F-150 into the synagogue until it lodged in a hallway, trapping Ghazali in the truck and two security guards exchanged fire with Ghazali. 

When the truck engine caught fire, Ghazali died of a self-inflicted wound to the head. He injured one security guard with the truck but hurt no staff or 140 of the kids inside the building. 


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The NYTimes justified the attack because his family, some of whom were terrorists in Hezbollah, had been recently killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon. 




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