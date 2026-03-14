New York Times Describes Suspected Michigan Terrorist as 'Quiet Restaurant Worker'

When a terrorist rammed a truck stuffed with fireworks and accelerant into the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, the New York Times rushed to defend the terrorist.

Advertisement

The NYTimes described the man who crashed a truck into and shot up a synagogue that housed 140 kids as “a quiet restaurant worker.”

The NYTimes justified the attack because Ayman Mohamad Ghazali’s family, some of whom were terrorists in Hezbollah, were killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon.

Ghalazi rammed his Ford F-150 into the synagogue until it lodged in a hallway, trapping Ghazali in the truck and two security guards exchanged fire with Ghazali.

When the truck engine caught fire, Ghazali died of a self-inflicted wound to the head. He injured one security guard with the truck but hurt no staff or 140 of the kids inside the building.

You know, if the terrorist were still alive he wouldn’t need to hire a lawyer—the NYT would do the job just fine. https://t.co/LJUAsUQ7iI — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 14, 2026

The sentiment on much of the Left, and therefore in newsrooms, is that while — to be sure! — no one condones this violence, pro-Israel Jews (eg the vast majority of them) sort of have it coming. https://t.co/Jgso2PmDG1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 14, 2026





Humanise the monster. Make excuses.



His Hezbollah terrorist brothers were killed while firing rockets at Israeli civilians thousands of miles away. Natural for him to target a US synagogue with 140 young kids inside



They had it coming. Won’t anyone think of the mass murderers?! https://t.co/niIpQ7LFB9 — Alex Hearn (@hearnimator) March 14, 2026

Only that The New York Times forgot to tell you that his relatives who were killed were in Hezbollah.



Narrative engineering 10/10 by mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/6o0zOONGda — Ella Kenan (@EllaTravelsLove) March 14, 2026





Being related to Hezbollah terrorists is now a justification for trying to murder 140 Jewish babies, says the New York Times.



YOU DO NOT HATE THE MEDIA ENOUGH https://t.co/8G9frfNjmN — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 13, 2026

The NYTimes justified the attack because his family, some of whom were terrorists in Hezbollah, had been recently killed by an Israeli strike in Lebanon.





The New York Times is absolutely beyond saving. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/JZOpHvgy6n — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 14, 2026





If anyone is interested, the parents at Temple Israel have started a GoFundMe specifically as a way to thank the security guards, police officers, and staff who responded to the attack. https://t.co/HaCrDRpfY1 https://t.co/Pw9z3xPyou — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 14, 2026





The New York Times was harsher on a teenager who smiled at a dude who was screaming at him than on Islamic terrorists.



Let that sink in. Marinate in it. https://t.co/iO75Zsjknx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 14, 2026

NOTHING — let me repeat, NOTHING — justifies the targeting and killing of civilians in a #synagogue. This is outrageous.



Personal tragedy, political anger, war, grief — none of it gives anyone the right to turn a house of worship into a battlefield. A synagogue is a place of… https://t.co/chOSk6cG0B — Dr. David I. Ramadan (@DavidIRamadan) March 14, 2026

Advertisement





According to the NYT, the Hezbollah terrorist was the real victim in Detroit. And the Hezbollah community in Dearborn now must live in fear of what comes next. We live in a time of devastating moral confusion. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) March 13, 2026

🚨 THE NEW YORK TIMES IS SICK.



A terrorist rams a vehicle into a Jewish preschool at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.



Children were inside.



And what’s the NYT headline?



That the synagogue was founded in 1941 and was “dedicated to the formation of a Jewish state.”… pic.twitter.com/CozJusOFNt — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) March 13, 2026



