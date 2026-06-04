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Tipsheet

Speaker Mike Johnson Knows What's Ailing Missing GOP Rep, but There's a Catch

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2026 6:30 AM
Speaker Mike Johnson Knows What's Ailing Missing GOP Rep, but There's a Catch
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file

Where the hell is Rep. Tom Kean, Jr.? That’s been a lingering question for months. The New Jersey Republican, who represents one of the most competitive districts this cycle, has been AWOL since March, reportedly dealing with a health ailment of unknown origin. The levels of intrigue reached new heights when Speaker Mike Johnson admitted not so long ago that he had no idea where Kean was. 

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His father, former NJ Gov. Tom Kean, provided updates, as did his staff, but they’re full of secretive games. I feel like we’re on week 12 of the ‘he’ll be back in a few weeks’ story. What we do know, supposedly, is that he’s dealing with a health issue, and that the center where he’s receiving treatment doesn’t allow photography, or something. Speaker Johnson also said that he got in touch with the congressman, and he told him what’s been ailing him; he refused to say what it was.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY

Meanwhile, Kean will be facing Rebecca Bennett, after she won her primary on Tuesday (via NYT):

Rebecca Bennett, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and aircraft commander, beat three opponents on Tuesday to win the Democratic nomination to run in November against Representative Thomas Kean Jr., a New Jersey Republican who has been missing from Congress for nearly three months.

The race is expected to be among the country’s most contested midterm matchups. Democrats see Mr. Kean’s seat in New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District as a potential pickup as they seek to retake the House and check President Trump’s power in Washington.

Ms. Bennett was leading her closest primary opponent, Tina Shah, by roughly 27 percentage points when The Associated Press called the race in her favor an hour after polls closed.

She thanked her supporters gathered in Bridgewater, N.J., in a rousing address.

[…]

Mr. Kean, 57, had no challenger in Tuesday’s Republican primary. But intrigue over an unexplained health condition that has caused him to vanish from public life since the middle of March has overshadowed much of the debate in recent months. He has missed more than 100 votes during his absence, at a time when Republicans hold a narrow House majority and are working to advance the president’s agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

“Where is Congressman Kean?” an editorial in the Leader, the local newspaper in Westfield, N.J., where Mr. Kean has lived for decades, asked on Thursday.

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The mystery remains. 

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