Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him
Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him
Joe Biden Hijacks Wife's Book Tour With This Announcement
Joe Biden Hijacks Wife's Book Tour With This Announcement
Oh, Here We Go Again: Those Damn Mail-in Ballots Have Severely Cut Into GOP Vote Totals in CA
Oh, Here We Go Again: Those Damn Mail-in Ballots Have Severely Cut Into...
Speaker Mike Johnson Knows What's Ailing Missing GOP Rep, but There's a Catch
Speaker Mike Johnson Knows What's Ailing Missing GOP Rep, but There's a Catch
Jill Biden Lashed Out at a Former Aide Over Her Book, and It's Not Sitting Well With Dems
Jill Biden Lashed Out at a Former Aide Over Her Book, and It's...
The US Has to Act Now to Ensure We Dominate the Future of AI
The US Has to Act Now to Ensure We Dominate the Future of...
Nicole Parker’s 'The Two FBIs' and the Battle for the Bureau’s Soul
Nicole Parker’s 'The Two FBIs' and the Battle for the Bureau’s Soul
Our Enemies Lie
Our Enemies Lie
TDS Watch: The 'Convicted Felon' Argument
TDS Watch: The 'Convicted Felon' Argument
Will Single-Payer Healthcare Champions Ever Offer Something Credible?
Will Single-Payer Healthcare Champions Ever Offer Something Credible?
Beaufort, the Tehran Grand Bazaar, and Boots on the Ground in Lebanon
Beaufort, the Tehran Grand Bazaar, and Boots on the Ground in Lebanon
Putting Real Pride Into Pride Month
Putting Real Pride Into Pride Month
The Looming Fight Over Intellectual Diversity – Restoring the Academy’s Reason for Being
The Looming Fight Over Intellectual Diversity – Restoring the Academy’s Reason for Being
Michigan Rapper Sentenced to 10 Years for $63M Mail Theft Scheme
Michigan Rapper Sentenced to 10 Years for $63M Mail Theft Scheme
Tipsheet

Rahm Emanuel Nailed What's Wrong With the Dems in One Sentence

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2026 6:50 AM
Rahm Emanuel Nailed What's Wrong With the Dems in One Sentence
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

He might not be the Democrats' go-to person for advice. In fact, he’s not really loved either way, but former top Obama aide and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel seems to understand what’s wrong with his party, and he’s not afraid to address it. He admits that Democrats have been poor at voter outreach. Their agenda is exclusionary, illiberal, and frankly, crazy. He doesn’t say the last part outright, but you get that impression when someone criticizes the progressive language, like calling Hispanic voters Latinx. That’s a white progressive creation, and nobody likes it. 

Advertisement

Emanuel sat down with Katie Couric, where he diagnosed his party’s issues in a single sentence:

KATIE COURIC: “Why do you think people feel so negatively about the Democratic party?”

EMANUEL: “Because we EARNED their disrespect — the hard way!”

“We did things that were really RIDICULOUS! We let a border get out of control, we talked about defunding the police, we called them Latinx — and NOBODY else in that group EVER identified themselves that way.”

I mean, where’s the lie? Emanuel said similar things to Jennifer Welch last year and got criticized for it: he said Democrats were getting a little too carried away about transgender issues. He was right. 

Recommended

Oh, Here We Go Again: Those Damn Mail-in Ballots Have Severely Cut Into GOP Vote Totals in CA Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY TRANSGENDER WOKE

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Here We Go Again: Those Damn Mail-in Ballots Have Severely Cut Into GOP Vote Totals in CA Matt Vespa
Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Joe Biden Hijacks Wife's Book Tour With This Announcement Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Lashed Out at a Former Aide Over Her Book, and It's Not Sitting Well With Dems Matt Vespa
Speaker Mike Johnson Knows What's Ailing Missing GOP Rep, but There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Some of Scott Pelley’s Comments Explain the Type of Man He Is and Explain How Journalism Was Not Attacked Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, Here We Go Again: Those Damn Mail-in Ballots Have Severely Cut Into GOP Vote Totals in CA Matt Vespa
Advertisement