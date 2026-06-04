Rahm Emanuel Nailed What's Wrong With the Dems in One Sentence

He might not be the Democrats' go-to person for advice. In fact, he’s not really loved either way, but former top Obama aide and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel seems to understand what’s wrong with his party, and he’s not afraid to address it. He admits that Democrats have been poor at voter outreach. Their agenda is exclusionary, illiberal, and frankly, crazy. He doesn’t say the last part outright, but you get that impression when someone criticizes the progressive language, like calling Hispanic voters Latinx. That’s a white progressive creation, and nobody likes it.

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Emanuel sat down with Katie Couric, where he diagnosed his party’s issues in a single sentence:

💥NEW: Rahm Emanuel *NUKES* Dem Party💥



KATIE COURIC: “Why do you think people feel so negatively about the Democratic party?”



EMANUEL: “Because we EARNED their disrespect — the hard way!”



“We did things that were really RIDICULOUS! We let a border get out of control, we… pic.twitter.com/hfCAQUHNI4 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 3, 2026

KATIE COURIC: “Why do you think people feel so negatively about the Democratic party?” EMANUEL: “Because we EARNED their disrespect — the hard way!” “We did things that were really RIDICULOUS! We let a border get out of control, we talked about defunding the police, we called them Latinx — and NOBODY else in that group EVER identified themselves that way.”

I mean, where’s the lie? Emanuel said similar things to Jennifer Welch last year and got criticized for it: he said Democrats were getting a little too carried away about transgender issues. He was right.

🚨NEW: Podcaster Jennifer Welch comes COMPLETELY UNGLUED when Rahm Emanuel brushes aside trans issues🚨



WELCH: "That is such bullsh*t! That is total bullsh*t! That is buying into the right-wing media narrative and I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this ...… pic.twitter.com/4EFbaJrsad — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 22, 2025

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